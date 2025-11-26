AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: AIML Subsidiary NeuralCloud Signs Commercial Term Sheet With Equimetrics To Deploy Maxyield And Cardioyield Across Equine Cardiac Monitoring Platforms

Agreement expands NeuralCloud's AI-enhanced ECG signal-processing technology into veterinary health and elite equine performance markets

Commercial integration expands MaxYield and CardioYield into V-PRO and S-PRO clinical and performance product lines

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. ("NeuralCloud"), a subsidiary of AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Commercial Agreement with Equimetrics on November 21, 2025, an equine clinical and performance monitoring company, to integrate NeuralCloud's MaxYield and CardioYield platforms across Equimetrics' V-PRO Clinical Monitoring and S-PRO Sports Performance product lines.

This collaboration aims to bring AI-driven ECG signal processing to the veterinary and equine health sector, enabling higher-fidelity, automated interpretation of electrocardiograms (ECG) that support both performance optimization and cardiac safety.

Equimetrics' products require reliable, labelled ECG data to support monitoring and diagnostics in horses. NeuralCloud's MaxYield AI engine and CardioYield visualization layer together provide clean, structured ECG outputs that enable faster throughput, reduced manual review, and improved diagnostic confidence.

Under the term sheet, NeuralCloud will provide API-level access to MaxYield, its proprietary signal-enhancement and labeling engine, along with CardioYield, a clinician-facing platform that generates beat-by-beat visualizations and reports from enhanced ECG data. The solution delivers denoised ECG waveforms, labelled PQRST intervals, and structured summary files, offering veterinarians and performance specialists a new standard in clarity and efficiency.

"This collaboration marks an important expansion of our AI signal-processing technology into veterinary and performance health," said Esmat Naikyar, President of NeuralCloud and Chief Product Officer at AIML. "Equimetrics' dedication to equine welfare and performance aligns perfectly with our mission to enable trustworthy, high-resolution physiological insights across both human and animal applications."

Equimetrics CEO Annemarie O'Brien commented, "Partnering with NeuralCloud allows us to integrate cutting-edge AI directly into our V-PRO and S-PRO systems. The ability to automatically label and interpret ECGs in real time represents a significant valuable addition for equine clinicians and trainers who require accurate cardiac insights."

"This agreement highlights NeuralCloud's growing commercial traction and the adaptability of our AI platform across medical and preclinical domains," said Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML. "High-quality ECG interpretation has long been a bottleneck in both clinical and research environments. Extending MaxYield's capabilities to animal health not only validates the robustness of our technology but also opens new opportunities for global impact."

About Equimetrics

Equimetrics develops advanced digital monitoring solutions for veterinary and equine performance applications. Its V-PRO and S-PRO product lines combine sensor-based monitoring with intelligent analytics to protect equine health, optimize performance, and support data-driven care.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

For detailed information please see AIML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca .

Contact:

Blake Fallis (778) 405-0882

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO

