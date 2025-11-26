In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Mobile-health Network Solutions (MNDR) - up 42% at $2.71 Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) - up 17% at $3.77 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) - up 15% at $78.95 DDC Enterprise Limited (DDC) - up 15% at $3.46 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) - up 14% at $3.40 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) - up 11% at $5.70 Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) - up 7% at $317.85 Webull Corporation (BULL) - up 7% at $9.37 A Paradise Acquisition Corp. (APAD) - up 6% at $10.67 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) - up 5% at $5.74

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) - down 11% at $51.84 Deswell Industries, Inc. (DSWL) - down 11% at $3.28 Workday, Inc. (WDAY) - down 6% at $219.10 Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) - down 6% at $84.99 TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) - down 6% at $5.96 Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) - down 5% at $273.50 Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NEUP) - down 5% at $4.31 Senstar Technologies Corporation (SNT) - down 5% at $4.14 iOThree Limited (IOTR) - down 4% at $3.23 Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) - down 4% at $2.22

SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - At 7:55 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell.