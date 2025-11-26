

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBY.PK), Wednesday announced that the company has secured a contract, valued in the low three-digit-million euro range gross, to supply HERO Loitering Munition Systems.



Commissioned by a NATO customer, the order involves HERO systems equipped with the latest generation of high performance anti-tank warheads developed by Rheinmetall.



The deliveries will begin in the first quarter of 2026, and are set to be completed by the end of 2026.



Currently, Rheinmetall's stock is climbing 0.81 percent, to $344.01 on the OTC Markets.



