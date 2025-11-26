Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26

26 November 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 542.597p. The highest price paid per share was 547.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 536.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0261% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 541,482,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 766,818,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

707

541.400

16:18:20

835

541.400

16:17:43

663

541.400

16:17:43

1283

541.600

16:16:10

1468

541.600

16:14:18

1488

541.600

16:11:18

1303

542.000

16:09:16

1250

542.200

16:09:14

17

542.000

16:09:03

1309

542.400

16:07:09

326

541.800

16:05:41

293

541.800

16:05:41

718

541.800

16:05:41

1302

541.800

16:03:46

1348

542.000

16:03:24

1496

542.000

16:02:24

55

541.800

16:01:04

2190

541.800

16:01:04

30

541.600

16:01:04

67

541.600

16:01:04

1350

541.200

15:56:28

1417

541.400

15:54:43

155

541.600

15:52:38

1357

541.600

15:52:38

1333

542.200

15:50:58

1364

542.600

15:48:10

1442

542.600

15:45:48

283

542.600

15:44:34

1159

542.600

15:44:34

83

542.600

15:44:34

2043

542.600

15:42:42

200

542.000

15:38:26

220

542.000

15:38:26

220

542.000

15:37:55

39

542.000

15:37:55

656

542.200

15:37:55

220

542.200

15:37:55

220

542.200

15:37:55

220

542.200

15:37:55

220

542.200

15:37:55

220

542.200

15:37:55

484

542.200

15:37:55

21

542.200

15:35:45

1363

542.000

15:33:56

1469

541.200

15:28:56

1506

539.600

15:27:19

1415

539.800

15:24:23

1470

540.400

15:23:12

1041

540.600

15:22:37

27

540.600

15:22:37

220

540.600

15:20:23

1308

541.400

15:17:53

73

541.400

15:17:53

578

541.600

15:15:41

850

541.600

15:15:41

1335

541.600

15:15:41

1478

541.400

15:10:49

1640

541.600

15:10:25

200

541.600

15:09:27

1325

541.800

15:09:24

45

541.800

15:09:24

1553

541.800

15:04:37

1410

542.400

15:01:28

1224

542.400

14:59:58

56

542.400

14:59:58

1352

543.200

14:56:38

1347

543.600

14:55:40

1479

543.200

14:54:11

1409

542.800

14:50:06

1526

542.600

14:46:51

1348

543.000

14:46:01

1353

543.200

14:45:44

1411

543.400

14:38:10

1355

543.600

14:38:09

1553

543.400

14:33:10

1507

544.000

14:32:37

1389

544.000

14:28:57

1500

544.200

14:28:56

49

544.200

14:28:56

1511

544.200

14:24:06

1285

544.200

14:20:25

1317

544.000

14:17:50

171

543.800

14:10:58

1090

543.800

14:10:58

1491

545.000

14:07:03

1535

544.600

14:04:13

422

545.200

14:02:56

967

545.200

14:02:56

1313

545.600

13:54:22

1482

545.200

13:49:54

493

546.200

13:47:13

1015

546.200

13:47:13

1470

546.200

13:44:52

1372

547.200

13:42:45

702

547.000

13:40:04

756

547.000

13:40:04

108

546.600

13:39:20

1415

546.600

13:39:20

1336

546.600

13:36:50

1510

546.800

13:36:44

1335

546.200

13:30:53

1397

546.400

13:29:51

1532

546.000

13:27:34

1481

545.600

13:22:37

643

545.600

13:18:58

669

545.600

13:18:58

1271

542.200

13:07:50

1416

540.400

13:02:54

49

540.400

13:02:54

1508

540.000

12:56:05

1322

540.600

12:54:55

1534

540.000

12:52:02

1489

538.600

12:44:26

57

538.400

12:42:29

1197

538.400

12:42:29

1354

538.600

12:34:39

1276

538.600

12:30:44

1530

539.200

12:21:28

499

541.000

12:14:56

870

541.000

12:14:56

1262

542.800

12:11:49

101

542.800

12:11:49

1455

543.000

12:03:01

609

543.600

11:58:26

897

543.600

11:58:26

1422

543.800

11:58:26

1443

544.200

11:57:43

801

543.200

11:51:07

551

543.200

11:51:07

1272

545.800

11:47:01

1247

546.800

11:45:20

1265

547.200

11:45:15

1437

547.400

11:45:00

371

545.600

11:44:31

1508

545.600

11:43:59

1447

544.800

11:43:26

1410

546.000

11:43:00

1431

546.400

11:42:54

182

546.400

11:42:38

609

546.400

11:42:38

1483

546.200

11:42:38

1384

546.400

11:42:33

1373

544.800

11:42:04

1411

544.200

11:41:51

1480

544.800

11:41:47

581

545.400

11:41:45

859

545.400

11:41:45

1516

545.600

11:41:45

1458

542.000

11:38:35

1263

542.600

11:30:50

1325

542.400

11:24:32

1051

542.600

11:24:29

475

542.600

11:24:29

1490

542.000

11:16:40

1451

542.000

11:12:53

1270

542.200

11:02:11

1317

542.000

10:59:59

674

542.600

10:58:53

703

542.600

10:53:35

1384

542.800

10:45:39

1281

543.000

10:39:28

1346

542.600

10:35:30

1427

542.600

10:26:49

812

543.600

10:19:02

623

543.600

10:19:02

456

543.400

10:09:00

1049

543.400

10:09:00

1396

544.200

10:05:04

1082

544.600

10:00:03

452

544.600

10:00:03

1537

543.800

09:51:15

1335

542.800

09:41:15

176

541.600

09:31:34

1322

541.600

09:31:34

181

541.400

09:30:00

474

541.400

09:30:00

1248

541.000

09:29:09

5

541.000

09:29:09

1433

538.800

09:18:33

1294

538.200

09:05:03

1271

538.400

08:57:05

1310

539.200

08:46:46

1262

539.800

08:42:00

1482

539.800

08:33:44

1507

537.400

08:28:24

1295

538.600

08:24:09

732

538.600

08:17:11

663

538.600

08:17:11

742

538.800

08:16:28

723

538.800

08:16:28

926

536.400

08:09:55

587

536.400

08:09:55

1323

536.200

08:07:02

1277

536.800

08:07:01

1459

536.200

08:01:46

91

536.200

08:01:46

1325

537.200

08:00:15


