SMX Public Limited: Dubai's Gold Market Reset Is Underway, and SMX Is the Technology Driving It

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Gold markets rarely change through sudden shocks. They change when a single region builds a structure so strong, so organized, and so future-ready that the rest of the world eventually has to follow. That is exactly what is happening in Dubai right now. The DMCC spent more than twenty years turning itself into the gravitational force of global precious metals trade. It became the world's largest free zone. It became the preferred landing spot for institutions that demand scale. And now, its leadership is upgrading the mechanics for verifying, authenticating, and moving metals.

The latest DMCC Precious Metals Conference signals a deeper shift. The global standard is rising. Expectations are tightening. And SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) arrived with identity technology at the precise moment the sector needs a built-in, verifiable structure that can support next-generation demand. Gold does not need another reporting system layered on top. It needs verification embedded inside the metal itself. The timing could not be louder.

This transformation is not only about geography. It is about how gold markets function. Historically, hubs defined their value by speed, volume, and regulatory position. Dubai excels in all three, but the DMCC is moving the frontier forward. It is creating an environment where transparency is not an add-on, but a core function of the ecosystem. Stability, traceability, and unified confidence are now the competitive edge. SMX fits directly into that architecture, offering an identity system that protects authenticity without slowing business flow.

The Transformation is Real

A similar shift is taking place across the sector's most trusted institutions. Brink's, with more than a century of operational depth, has already evaluated how molecular identity strengthens auditability across high-volume corridors like the GCC. When legacy operators and globally influential hubs pursue modernization simultaneously, the direction becomes impossible to ignore. The industry is not waiting for change. It is actively constructing it.

SMX's presence at the conference aligns with that momentum. The DMCC sits at a rare intersection: one of the world's busiest gold corridors, paired with the governance discipline global institutions want. That mix has helped Dubai redefine what it means to be a modern metals hub. It is not simply the destination for volume. It is becoming the destination for reliability, clarity, and operational trust.

In that environment, the ability to authenticate every movement becomes essential. Paper trails invite disputes. External labels can be removed or manipulated. True modernization means an identity that survives everything the metal goes through. SMX provides exactly that. Its molecular markers remain intact through melting, recasting, storage, and long-distance transport. In a region built for rapid movement, SMX delivers the verification that keeps that movement clean.

SMX: Right Time, Right Technology

This is why the timing matters. The DMCC has grown into a global benchmark. When Dubai upgrades its expectations, the rest of the world eventually recalibrates. Trade routes, settlement behavior, and investor assumptions all shift. Technologies that meet the DMCC's rising requirements are no longer optional enhancements. They become essential infrastructure.

Every major gold hub tries to craft its advantage. Some rely on low-cost logistics. Others lean on lighter regulatory touch. Dubai is taking a different approach by offering something harder to replicate: operational certainty. A system built on responsible sourcing, authenticated movements, and a clear chain of custody becomes the region that handles the most global flow. Verification becomes a strategic asset.

SMX delivers the identity layer that reduces cross-border risk and closes the grey zones where disputes and compliance issues typically emerge. For a market under pressure to produce cleaner audit trails, embedded identity is not a premium feature. It is the next baseline for global competitiveness. Dubai understands that. The DMCC is preparing for it. And SMX is stepping forward with the technology that enables this new era of metals trade.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dubais-gold-market-reset-is-underway-and-smx-is-the-technology-d-1112548