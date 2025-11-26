

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Rockwool A/S (ROCK-B.CO) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR122 million, or EUR0.6 per share. This compares with EUR155 million, or EUR0.7 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to EUR963 million from EUR957 million last year.



Rockwool A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR122 Mln. vs. EUR155 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.6 vs. EUR0.7 last year. -Revenue: EUR963 Mln vs. EUR957 Mln last year.



