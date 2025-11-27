Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Turbo: Armory verstärkt Team mit Top-Geologen!
WKN: A3C5KU | ISIN: FR0012532810 | Ticker-Symbol: 0AV
Tradegate
26.11.25 | 08:12
22,350 Euro
+1,13 % +0,250
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAGA ENERGY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAGA ENERGY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,10022,15009:35
22,10022,15009:14
Dow Jones News
27.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Waga Energy signs a USD180M debt financing to accelerate its expansion in the US

DJ Waga Energy signs a USD180M debt financing to accelerate its expansion in the US 

Waga Energy 
Waga Energy signs a USD180M debt financing to accelerate its expansion in the US 
27-Nov-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
Eybens (France), 27th November 2025 

Waga Energy signs a USD180M debt financing to accelerate its expansion in the US 

Waga Energy Inc has signed a USUSD180M 4-year senior debt facility[1] to boost its landfill gas (LFG) to renewable 
natural gas (RNG) platform in the United States, with Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Crédit Agricole 
CIB) and HSBC Asset Management as lenders and lender agents. 

This financing, illustrating Waga Energy's financial partners confidence in its state-of-the-art technology, will 
strengthen the group's ability to successfully develop its strong US pipeline of projects, enabling it to boost its 
expansion of LFG to RNG assets on a large scale[2]. 

As of today, Waga Energy has signed 13 gas rights with landfill operators in the US (of which 2 Wagabox in operation 
and 11 projects under construction), totaling a 5 million MMBtu p.a. (1.4 TWh p.a.) capacity which will help generate 
renewable gas at an affordable price, with a major impact in terms of avoided methane emissions. 

Guénaël Prince, Co-founder of Waga Energy and CEO of Waga Energy Inc.: "We believe that Waga Energy's technology is 
uniquely positioned to tackle methane emissions from landfills and create long-term value for our partners in the 
United States. We are grateful to Crédit Agricole CIB and HSBC Asset Management for supporting Waga Energy's 
acceleration and demonstrating our ability to build a remarkable project portfolio." 

Jean-Michel Thibaud, Group CFO and Deputy General Manager of Waga Energy: "We are extremely pleased by this landmark 
debt transaction with Crédit Agricole CIB and HSBC Asset Management as strategic financing partners, which we warmly 
thank for this major step in the group's development." 

About Waga Energy 
 
Waga Energy produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill 
gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas grids 
that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural fossil gas. Waga Energy currently operates 
32 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada and the USA, representing an installed capacity of more than 5.2 
million MMBtu (1.5 TWh) per year. To date, WagaEnergy has 18 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each 
project initiated by WagaEnergy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga 
Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA).  

Contact Us 
 
Investors Relations           Media Relations 
Laurent Barbotin             Anne-Gaëlle Fonthieure 
 
+33 772 771 185             +33 611 706 974 
laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com     media@waga-energy.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Under the form of a "warehouse facility" to finance construction and the beginning of operations.

[2] For the avoidance of doubt, this financing is totally unrelated to the Investment Tax Credits (ITC) that Waga Energy is eligible to in the US.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2025-11-27_PR_USFinancing 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Waga Energy 
         5 Rue Raymond Chanas 
         38320 Eybens 
         France 
Phone:      (33) 772 771 185 
E-mail:     laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 
Internet:    www.waga-energy.com 
ISIN:      FR0012532810 
Euronext Ticker: WAGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2236486 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2236486 27-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2236486&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
