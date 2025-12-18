Anzeige
Freitag, 19.12.2025
WKN: A3C5KU | ISIN: FR0012532810
Tradegate
18.12.25 | 16:12
21,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAGA ENERGY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAGA ENERGY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,65021,70010:09
21,65021,70010:00
18.12.2025 18:33 Uhr
Waga Energy: Wicomico County Selects Waga Energy to Upgrade Landfill Gas to RNG in Maryland

Wicomico County Selects Waga Energy to Upgrade Landfill Gas to RNG in Maryland 

Waga Energy 
Wicomico County Selects Waga Energy to Upgrade Landfill Gas to RNG in Maryland 
18-Dec-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Wicomico County Selects Waga Energy to Upgrade Landfill Gas to RNG in Maryland 

(Salisbury, Maryland - December 18, 2025) - Wicomico County has selected Waga Energy to build, own, operate, and 
maintain an RNG production unit at the Newland Park Landfill in Salisbury, Maryland. When in operation, the plant will 
provide more than 210,000 MMBtu of RNG per year. 

Wicomico County, a Maryland jurisdiction on the eastern coast of the United States, has selected Waga Energy, a global 
leader in the production of renewable natural gas (RNG) from landfills, to upgrade the landfill gas into 
pipeline-quality RNG at the Newland Park Landfill. The plant will utilize the WAGABOX technology, developed and 
patented by Waga Energy. Once operational, it will process up to 1,000 standard cubic feet per minute (scfm) of 
landfill gas and produce over 210,000 MMBtu (62 GWh) of RNG per year, delivering gas to the local pipeline and 
complying with recent environmental regulations requiring a better control of methane emissions from landfills. 

The project will offset approximately 12,200 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions annually by capturing methane, a potent 
greenhouse gas, and purifying it into RNG. This reduction is equivalent to the energy contained in about 1 million 
gallons of diesel fuel[1]. By producing pipeline-quality RNG, the project supports the circular economy and reduces 
reliance on fossil fuels with a local, reliable and renewable source of energy provided to the community. 

The Newland Park Landfill is located outside the city of Salisbury, Maryland, owned and operated by Wicomico County. It 
accepts 150,000 tons of waste annually. 

As a result of 15 years of development, Waga Energy's patented WAGABOX technology revolutionizes landfill gas 
upgrading by combining membrane filtration with cryogenic distillation. It maximizes the renewable energy production of 
landfills by ensuring the production of pipeline-quality RNG, regardless of landfill gas variations in flow rate and 
composition. 

Julie M. Giordano, Wicomico County Executive: "Selecting Waga Energy for this project represents a major step forward 
in Wicomico County's commitment to environmental stewardship, innovation, and responsible landfill management. By 
capturing methane and converting it into renewable natural gas, we are turning a waste byproduct into a valuable energy 
resource while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This project positions Wicomico County as a leader in 
sustainable energy solutions on Maryland's Eastern Shore. The Newland Park Landfill RNG facility not only helps us meet 
evolving environmental regulations, but also supports a cleaner, more resilient energy future for our community." 

Guénaël Prince, co-founder and CEO of Waga Energy Inc.: "Our collaboration with Wicomico County stands as a cornerstone 
in shaping the next phase of our development in Maryland. We are thrilled to develop the first WAGABOX unit in a state 
with such ambitious goals of greenhouse gas emissions reductions, and with immense potential for our solution. 
Supplying RNG produced in Maryland for local use highlights the success of public-private collaboration in advancing 
the state's ambitious decarbonization goals." 

About 
 
Wicomico County 
 
Wicomico County, located on Maryland's Eastern Shore, comprises eight municipalities and is home to 103,594 residents. 
As a regional administrative and economic hub, Wicomico County is committed to fostering responsible governance, 
supporting sustainable development, and enhancing the quality of life for its communities and visitors alike. Anchored 
by the City of Salisbury, the County is home to Salisbury University, a vibrant business community, and a diverse 
economy that includes agriculture, manufacturing, logistics, and emerging clean-energy initiatives. 
 
Learn more: Wicomico County, MD - Official Website | Official Website 

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by 
upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX. The RNG produced is injected directly 
into the gas grids that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural fossil gas. Waga Energy 
currently operates 32 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada and the USA, representing an installed capacity of 
more than 5.2 million MMBtu (1.5 TWh) per year. To date, Waga Energy has 20 RNG production units under construction 
worldwide. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy 
transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). 
 
Learn more: https://waga-energy.com/en/ 

-30- 

Contact Us 

Wicomico County 
 
Department of Public Works 
 
Adam N. Corry, LEHS - Deputy Director 
 
410-936-0528 
 
acorry@wicomicocounty.org 

Wicomico County Solid Waste Division 
 
Jessica Hunter - Superintendent of Admin Ops. 
 
443-944-5061 
 
jhunter@wicomicocounty.org 

Waga Energy 
 
Media Relations 
 
Anne-Gaëlle Fonthieure - Press Officer 
 
+33 (0)611 706-974 | anne-gaelle.fonthieure@waga-energy.com 
 
https://waga-energy.com/en/journalists/ 

Alicia Fanni - Sales and Marketing Analyst  
 
(786) 300-9545 | alicia.fanni@waga-energy.com 

Investors Relations 
 
Laurent Barbotin - Head of IR 
 
+33 (0)772 771-185 | laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 
 
https://waga-energy.com/en/investors/ 
 
[1] Estimations based on the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Landfill Gas Energy Benefits 
Calculator. 
 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 2025-12-18_PR_RNG-Project_Wicomico_WagaEnergy 
Language:    English 
Company:     Waga Energy 
         5 Rue Raymond Chanas 
         38320 Eybens 
         France 
Phone:      (33) 772 771 185 
E-mail:     laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 
Internet:    www.waga-energy.com 
ISIN:      FR0012532810 
Euronext Ticker: WAGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
18-Dec-2025

December 18, 2025

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.