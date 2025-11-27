

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP), Thursday announced the launch of EU AI Cloud, a sovereign AI and cloud offering designed for Europe.



The single strategic framework supports EU data residency and full sovereignty, offering customers the option to select the right level of sovereignty and deployment for their needs.



With the integration of advanced AI models and applications from international partners, EU AI Cloud aims to deliver a pathway for building, deploying and scaling AI-powered applications.



In the pre-market hours, SAP is trading at $240.83, up 0.34 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



