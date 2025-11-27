Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Spetz Inc. ("Spetz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the official approval of its rebranding to reflect its focus as a dedicated validator infrastructure operator for the Sonic blockchain. The Company will file articles of amendment in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and, effective December 2, 2025, complete its legal name change to "SonicStrategy Inc." pursuant to such filing (the "Name Change"). In connection with the Name Change, the Company will also change its ticker symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") from "SPTZ" to "SONI" (the "Ticker Change").

The Company's common shares ("Common Shares") are expected to begin trading on the CSE under the new name and ticker at market open on December 2, 2025. Under the Name Change, the CUSIP number assigned to the Common Shares is 83546W106 (ISIN: CA83546W1068). No action is required by existing shareholders, nor will any certificates representing Common Shares need to be exchanged.

The articles of amendment concerning the Name Change will be available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company's Name Change and Ticker Change have been approved by the CSE and unanimously approved by the Company's Board of Directors.

This marks a new chapter for the Company as the name aligns with our long term goal of being a public markets access point for the Sonic blockchain. "This rebranding marks a pivotal milestone in our evolution," said Dustin Zinger, CEO of SonicStrategy. "At SonicStrategy, we're committed to building and operating high-performance validator infrastructure on the Sonic blockchain. We currently run two enterprise-grade validators, including the most self-staked validator in the entire Sonic ecosystem. At the same time, SonicStrategy is creating a transparent bridge between the Sonic blockchain and public markets, giving investors exposure to Sonic validators and DeFi protocols. The new ticker SONI reflects our focus on Sonic and our strategic vision going forward."

For more information about SonicStrategy, visit www.sonicstrategy.io.

About SonicStrategy Inc.

SonicStrategy Inc. is the blockchain infrastructure subsidiary of Spetz Inc. (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: DBKSF) (FSE: L6C). SonicStrategy is a blockchain company that (i) operates validators on the proof-of-stake Sonic blockchain, (ii) participates in decentralized finance ("DeFi") using its own assets, and (iii) holds Sonic Tokens on a long-term basis as part of its strategic treasury management of its Sonic Tokens.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws, reflecting management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, strategies, future growth, results of operations, and business prospects of the Company. Words such as "may", "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are subject to business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected outcomes. Factors influencing these outcomes include economic conditions, regulatory developments, competition, capital availability, and business execution risks. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Spetz's expectations as of the date of this release and is subject to change. Spetz does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. None of the securities issued in the Private Placement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

We seek Safe Harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276211

SOURCE: Spetz Inc.