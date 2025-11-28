Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Trimera Metals Corp. (CSE: TRM) (OTCQB: TRMMF) (FSE: O2S) ("Trimera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from "Trimera Metals Corp." to "United Critical Minerals Corp." and its Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") ticker symbol from "TRM" to "UCM" (together, the "Name and Symbol Change").

The Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") will commence trading under its new name and with a new CUSIP and ISIN number on the CSE at market open on December 1, 2025. For further details, please see the CSE's bulletin dated November 27, 2025.

In connection with the Name and Symbol Change, the following new CUSIP (91016A108) and ISIN (CA91016A1084) numbers have been assigned to the Common Shares. No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the Name and Symbol Change. Outstanding Common Share and warrant certificates bearing the former name of the Company are still valid and will not be affected by the Name and Symbol Change.

The Company's CEO and Director, Patrick Donnelly, states, "due to the high demand for critical metals in the United States, we intend to focus on securing top-tier projects to support the new geopolitical strategy in the west. We have already devoted substantial resources to exploring critical metals projects, including our Tahlo Lake project, and believe that our name change to "United Critical Minerals Corp." better reflects our strategic shift and encapsulates our focus on critical metals."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Patrick Donnelly

CEO & Director

About United Critical Minerals Corp.

United Critical Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company focused on the exploration, development, and advancement of its Tahlo Lake property, located in south-central British Columbia. Tahlo Lake is comprised of four wholly owned mining claims totaling approximately 1,692 hectares.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements and includes statements respecting: the effective date of the Name and Symbol Change; the Company's intention to focus on securing top-tier projects to support the new geopolitical strategy in the west; and the Company's strategic shift and focus on critical metals. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276245

SOURCE: Trimera Metals Corp.