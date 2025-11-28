Ortivus AB: Interim Report for Ortivus AB (publ) for the period July - September 2025

"The increased interest we are witnessing in the market and from existing customers, together with the high pace of our product development, gives us a positive outlook for the future."

July-September 2025

Net sales decreased by 13% and amounted to SEK 16.8 (19.4) million.

Gross margin decreased to 26 (47)%.

EBITDA amounted to SEK -4.4 (-0.2) million.

Adjusted EBITDA* amounted to SEK -4.4 (-0.2) million.

Net profit after tax amounted to SEK -5.9 (-4.5) million.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.13 (-0.10).



January-September 2025

Net sales decreased by 8% and amounted to SEK 54.7 (59.2) million.

The gross margin remained unchanged 40%.

EBITDA amounted to SEK -10.4 (-9.2) million.

Adjusted EBITDA* amounted to SEK -5.3 (-9.2) million.

Net profit after tax amounted to SEK -14.9 (-15.0) million.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.34 (-0.34).

Significant events during and after the end of the period

On 25 July, South Central Ambulance NHS Foundation Trust chose to extend its agreement for the provision of Ortivus MobiMed ePR for a further two years, with an order value of SEK 16.8 million.

On 26 August, it was announced that the credit facility with Ponderus Invest AB had been increased by SEK 10 million.

On 19 September, the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to carry out a rights issue in accordance with the Board's proposal. The issue was registered on 3 November, resulting in the company receiving SEK 54.1 million before estimated issue costs of SEK 1.8 million. Subsequently, the debt to the main shareholder, Ponderus Invest AB, has been amortised by SEK 37 million.

On 15 October, it was announced that the company's CFO, Johan Wewel, had chosen to leave the company for a position outside the Group.

On 17 October, it was confirmed that Ponderus Invest AB's ownership had increased to 61% of the shares and 53% of the votes, thereby passing the mandatory bid threshold. Ponderus Invest has since announced that a mandatory takeover bid will be submitted no later than 3 December.

Contacts

For further information, please contact

Johan Wewel, CFO

Phone +46 8 446 45 00

About Ortivus

Ortivus has extensive experience in mobile communication solutions and a unique understanding of clinical healthcare. We develop interactive and user-friendly solutions that support diagnostics, increase efficiency, and deliver long-term cost savings for healthcare providers. By integrating our solutions with electronic health records, dispatch systems, and national registries, we ensure fast and secure information management, a crucial factor in creating a more integrated care process.



Our solutions save valuable time for healthcare professionals, optimise resource use, and reduce the need for avoidable patient transports, resulting in more cost-effective and patient-centred care. With our combination of advanced technology and deep clinical expertise, we support our customers in meeting the healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow.

Ortivus Class A and Class B shares are listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market and the company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.



Read more about our solutions at www.ortivus.com

