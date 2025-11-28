Midsummer AB: Midsummer to supply production equipment for a 100-200 MW solar plant in Colombia as part of Saab's Gripen sale offset commitment

Swedish solar energy company Midsummer will supply production equipment for a previously announced plant in Colombia with an annual production capacity of 100-200 MW. This is part of defense and security group Saab's offset commitment to the country in connection with the sale of jet fighter Gripen.

Midsummer will sell and supply all production equipment for the factory, including the company's proprietary DUO machines for the manufacturing of thin-film solar cells. Each DUO unit has an annual production capacity of 5 MW.

The Colombian production facility will become a production hub for the entire Latin American market and will be able to supply solar panels to customers across the continent.

A more detailed project plan will be developed together with Saab in late 2025.

In May, Midsummer received a first order for production equipment with a capacity of 15 MW from Saab for the Colombian factory, which will now be gradually expanded to a capacity of at least 100 MW.

Links to images and other press material: Press - Midsummer.

For additional information contact:



Eric Jaremalm

CEO, Midsummer

Email: eric.jaremalm@midsummer.se

Tel: +46 8 525 09 610



Robert Sjöström

Chairman of the Board, Midsummer

Email: robert.sjostrom@midsummer.se

Tel: +46 708 705 308

About Midsummer

Midsummer is a Swedish solar energy company that develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells to construction, roofing and solar cell installation companies and also manufactures, sells and installs solar roofs directly to end customers. The company also develops and sells equipment for the production of flexible thin film solar cells to strategically selected partners and machinery for research. The solar cells are of CIGS technology (consist of copper, indium, gallium and selenide) and are thin, light, flexible, discreet and with a minimal carbon footprint compared with other solar panels.

The solar roofs are produced in Sweden using the company's own unique DUO system which has taken the position as the most widespread manufacturing tool for flexible CIGS solar cells in the world. The Company's shares (MIDS) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB. For more information, please visit: midsummer.se

This information is information that Midsummer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-28 14:30 CET.

Image Attachments

DUO