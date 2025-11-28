

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Around 3,000 Amazon (AMZN) warehouse employees across Germany walked out on Black Friday, aiming to pressure the company into accepting a collective wage agreement.



The Verdi union led coordinated strikes at major fulfillment centers, including Bad Hersfeld, Dortmund, Graben, Koblenz, and others, arguing Amazon should match retail-industry pay standards observed nationwide.



Amazon said the disruption would be minimal, noting it has brought on 12,000 seasonal workers to handle holiday volume. The company employs roughly 40,000 logistics workers in Germany. The strike also came as other European retailers, including Zara in Spain, faced labor protests during peak shopping season.



AMZN currently trades at $231.46, or 1% higher on the NasdaqGS.



