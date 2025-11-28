Anzeige
Freitag, 28.11.2025
WKN: A14UTB | ISIN: FR0012757854 | Ticker-Symbol: 4SP
Tradegate
28.11.25 | 14:52
46,480 Euro
+1,35 % +0,620
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.11.2025 17:48 Uhr
Trudy Schoolenberg steps down from the Board of Directors of SPIE SA

Cergy, 28th November 2025 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces that for personal reasons, Mrs. Trudy Schoolenberg has decided to step down from her position as Independent Director and to leave the Board of SPIE on December 31st, 2025.

Trudy Schoolenberg joined the Board of Directors of SPIE SA in November 2021. Her co-optation was ratified at the General Meeting of 11 May 2022. During her time on the Board, she played an active role and sat on the CSR & Governance committee.

Gauthier Louette, Chairman and CEO of SPIE, said: "I would like to warmly thank Mrs Trudy Schoolenberg for her involvement and valuable contribution to the work of our Board of Directors over the past four years- I wish her well for the future."

Following Mrs Schoolenberg's departure, the Board will count 11 members, of which 5 are female members and 7 are Independent Directors. As of January 1st, 2026, women will account for 56% of the Board, including the director representing employee shareholders, while independent directors will represent 64%.

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. The Group's 55,000 employees are committed to the decarbonisation of the economy, supporting the energy transition and responsible digital transformation.

SPIE Group achieved in 2024 consolidated revenue of €9.9 billion and consolidated EBITA of €712 million.

www.spie.com
Contacts

SPIE

Pascal Omnès
Group Communications Director
Tel. +33 (0)1 34 41 81 11
pascal.omnes@spie.com

SPIE

Investor Relations
Investors@spie.com

Laurent Poinsot & Claire Doligez
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 70 74 70
spie@image7.fr

