SPIE SA: SPIE signs a European framework agreement with Tesla for the deployment of battery energy storage systems (BESS)

Cergy, France, 15 December 2025 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the signing of a European framework agreement with Tesla relating to the implementation of battery energy storage system (BESS) projects. This agreement, with a renewable term of three years, applies to all European SPIE group subsidiaries with BESS installation expertise. It strengthens the collaboration between the two companies that is founded on several completed or ongoing projects in Belgium, the Netherlands and France. The agreement showcases the SPIE group's ability to implement structured project organisation to manage strategic projects.

A single framework to support the growth of energy storage in Europe

Energy storage is a vital component of the energy transition, enabling the electricity generated by wind farms and solar farms to be better integrated into the network and ensuring power grid stability. Using Tesla Megapack solutions, SPIE will provide high value-added technical services including engineering, Balance of Plant (BoP) work, connection to high- and medium-voltage networks, installation of auxiliary equipment (security, lighting, fire detection and video-surveillance systems) and commissioning of installations.

The framework agreement will standardise the legal and operational conditions of all European Megapack projects installed by SPIE. It covers activities carried out in France and paves the way for new opportunities in other countries, notably Poland and Germany, where Group subsidiaries have already demonstrated their expertise in this area.

Solid references in a rapidly expanding sector

SPIE has already been involved, or is currently involved, in several emblematic energy storage projects using Tesla Megapack technology, including:

Ville-sur-Haine (Belgium) - the installation of a 50MW/200MWh system (53 Megapacks), the supply of BoP and a 150kV connection to the public power grid.

Vlissingen (Netherlands) - participation in the "Mufasa" project, which will result in the largest BESS site in the Netherlands (372 Megapack, 1.4 GWh).

In Eure department (France)- the installation of a 100 MW/200MWh BESS unit, including the creation of a 90 kV electrical substation enabling connection to the RTE grid. Work began in September 2025, with commissioning scheduled for the end of 2026.

A contribution to the European energy transition

These projects position SPIE as a key player in European energy storage that is able to draw on international expertise and ensure that work is carried out uniformly and in compliance with the most stringent international standards.

By standardising its practices at the European level, SPIE is strengthening its ability to support its customers in decarbonising their infrastructure and promote the development of a more flexible and resilient energy mix.

Tobias Zaers Business Development and Marketing Director at SPIE, states:

"This agreement reflects the confidence that a key global player in the energy sector has placed in SPIE's technical skills and pan-European organisation. We have developed collaboration between our subsidiaries with the systematic sharing of experiences, which allows us to capitalise on our national expertise. By combining our industrial know-how, local presence and collective intelligence, we are actively contributing to building a more sustainable energy model that is based on reliability, performance and efficiency."

About SPIE

SPIE is an independent European leader in multi-technical services in the field of energy and data transmission. Our 55,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition

and responsible digital transformation together with our customers.

The SPIE Group achieved consolidated revenues of €9.9 billion and consolidated EBITA of €712 million in 2024.

Contacts

SPIE



Pascal Omnès

Group Communications Director

Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11

pascal.omnes@spie.com (mailto:pascal.omnes@spie.com)

IMAGE 7



Constance de Cordoue

PR Consultant

Tel. +33 1 53 70 74 35

spie@image7.fr (mailto:spie@image7.fr)

www.spie.com

Facebook- LinkedIn

Attachment