France-based SPIE has signed a three-year framework agreement with Tesla to deploy Megapack technology across European battery energy storage projects, including a 1.4 GWh facility in the Netherlands.From ESS News Pan-European engineering and energy services company, SPIE, signed a framework agreement with Tesla for a series of battery energy storage (BESS) projects in the region - several of which are already in progress, the company told ESS News. SPIE and Tesla are both participating in the 1.4 GWh Mufasa BESS in the Netherlands, which will feature 372 Tesla Megapacks. SPIE, which oversees ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...