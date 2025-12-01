Solid Biosciences Inc.: Solid Biosciences Receives FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for SGT-212 Dual Route of Administration Gene Therapy for Friedreich's Ataxia

- SGT-212 has been granted FDA Rare Pediatric Disease and Fast Track designations -

- SGT-212 is the only dual route gene therapy in development to treat Friedreich's ataxia -

- FALCON Phase 1b clinical trial participant screening underway -

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB) (the "Company" or "Solid"), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced that it received Rare Pediatric Disease designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for SGT-212, the Company's investigational gene therapy for Friedreich's ataxia (FA). SGT-212 will deliver the full-length frataxin gene via dual routes of administration, utilizing both direct intradentate nucleus (IDN) and intravenous (IV) infusions, and was designed to promote restoration of therapeutic levels of the frataxin protein to address neurologic, cardiac and systemic clinical manifestations of FA.

Rare Pediatric Disease designation is granted by the FDA for serious and life-threatening diseases that primarily affect individuals under 18 years of age. The designation provides the Company with the potential to receive a pediatric priority review voucher (PRV), which can expedite the review for future Biologic License Applications. The PRV may be redeemed to receive priority review for another marketing application or may be sold or transferred.

Jessie Hanrahan, Ph.D., Chief Regulatory & Preclinical Operations Officer of Solid Biosciences, said, "Receiving Pediatric Rare Disease designation marks another significant milestone for our Friedreich's ataxia program, SGT-212. Together with the Fast Track designation granted earlier this year, it recognizes our dual-route clinical approach for FALCON, our first-in-human trial, which is now screening participants, as an important first step in meeting an unmet need for FA. These designations are designed to help accelerate time to market and enhance engagement with the FDA. We look forward to continued collaboration with regulators to bring this therapy to patients as quickly as possible."

About Rare Pediatric Disease Designation

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Rare Pediatric Disease designation incentivizes development of therapies for serious or life-threatening rare pediatric diseases. Under this program, sponsors may qualify for a priority review voucher (PRV) upon approval that can be redeemed to receive priority review for a different product. The sponsor may also transfer or sell the voucher to another sponsor.

About SGT-212

SGT-212 is a recombinant AAV-based gene replacement therapy for Friedreich's ataxia (FA) designed to deliver full-length human frataxin (FXN) via a dual route of administration: intradentate nucleus (IDN) infusion, using an FDA-approved, stereotactic, precision MRI-guided device, followed by an intravenous (IV) infusion to increase therapeutic FXN levels in the cerebellar dentate nuclei and in cardiomyocytes, respectively. Targeted delivery to the dentate nuclei will be confirmed in real time via gadolinium, an MRI-enhancing contrast agent. Restoration of FXN levels is expected to repair the underlying mitochondrial dysfunction in neurons and cardiomyocytes to address neurologic, cardiac and systemic manifestations of the disease.

About Friedreich's Ataxia (FA)

FA is an inherited, life-threatening, degenerative multisystem disease caused by defects in the frataxin gene that disrupt production of the frataxin protein, a mitochondrial iron-binding protein involved in essential cellular processes, including energy production. FA is known to cause progressive nervous system damage, movement problems, and cardiac dysfunction, with cardiac complications identified as the primary cause of death. FA impacts approximately 5,000 people in the United States and 15,000 in Europe. There are currently no treatments that provide a cure or halt disease progression.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a precision genetic medicine company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates targeting rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, including SGT-003 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-212 for Friedreich's ataxia (FA), SGT-501 for catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), SGT-601 for TNNT2-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy and additional fatal, genetic cardiac diseases. The Company is also focused on developing innovative libraries of genetic regulators and other enabling technologies with promising potential to significantly impact gene therapy delivery cross-industry. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline and delivery platform in the pursuit of uniting experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted by Duchenne, Solid's mission is to improve the daily lives of patients living with devastating rare diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

