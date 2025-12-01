

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG (PPG) Monday said that CFO Vincent Morales has announced his intention to retire on July 1, 2026.



Morales is a member and secretary of PPG's operating committee and a member of the executive committee.



'On behalf of the PPG leadership team and PPG Board of Directors, I want to congratulate Vince on an outstanding four-decade career and thank him for his many valuable contributions to PPG,' said Tim Knavish, PPG chairman and CEO.



Morales currently serves on the board of directors of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and is the board chair of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania.



