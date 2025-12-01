Braincool AB: BrainCool publishes information document regarding rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD REQUIRE A PROSPECTUS, REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES IN ADDITION TO THOSE REQUIRED BY SWEDISH LAW, IS PROHIBITED, OR OTHERWISE CONTRAVENES ANY APPLICABLE RULES IN SUCH JURISDICTION OR CANNOT BE MADE WITHOUT THE APPLICATION OF AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH MEASURES. SEE THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

BrainCool AB (publ) ("BrainCool" or "the Company") publishes an information document regarding the rights issue of approximately SEK 42 million, before issue costs, which was decided by the Board of Directors on 24 October 2025 and subsequently approved by the extraordinary general meeting held on 26 November 2025 ("The Rights Issue"). The Rights Issue may be increased by an over-allotment issue of up to SEK 33 million ("The Over-allotment Issue"). The information document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company's website.

Information document

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company has prepared an information document (the "Information Document") in accordance with Article 1.4 db of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (EU) 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The Information Document has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation.

BrainCool announces today that the Information Document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company's website, www.braincool.se, and on Aqurat Fondkommission AB's website, www.aqurat.se. Application forms for subscription without preferential rights will be available on Aqurat Fondkommission AB's website.

Timetable for the Rights Issue

The timetable for the Rights Issue below is preliminary and may be subject to change.

1 December 2025 Record date for participation in the Rights Issue 3-12 December 2025 Trading in subscription rights on Nasdaq First North Growth Market 3-17 December 2025 Subscription period 3 December 2025 - 8 January 2026 Trading of BTAs on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Around 19 December 2025 Announcement of outcome of the Rights Issue



Advisors

Zonda Partners AB is acting as Sole Global Coordinator in connection with the Rights Issue. Advokatfirman Lindahl KB is acting as legal advisor to the Company and Aqurat is the issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

Contact

For further information

Jon Berg - CEO

+46 722 50 91 19

About BrainCool

BrainCool AB (publ) is one of the world's leading companies in the field of rapid precision cooling of patients to save lives and reduce sequelae in sudden cardiac arrest and stroke and to counteract chemotherapy-related side effects. Having successfully developed its first cooling system, the BrainCool System, and signed a distribution agreement with global medtech company ZOLL(®),the company is now focusing on bringing another innovative product, the RhinoChill®System, to market. The RhinoChill®System has unique properties that make it possible to cool patients suffering from cardiac arrest even before they reach the hospital, while opening up opportunities to greatly improve treatment outcomes in the surgical removal of blood clots (thrombectomy) associated with stroke. The global market for medical cooling is already estimated at between SEK 8 and 12 billion.

The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

BrainCool's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 (0) 8-684 211 00, adviser@eminova.se, www.eminova.se.





Information under the Foreign Direct Investment Act

The Company considers that it is engaged in activities worthy of protection under the Swedish Foreign Direct Investment Review Act (2023:560) (the "FDI Act"). In accordance with the FDI Act, the Company must inform prospective investors that the Company's activities may fall within the scope of the FDI Act and that the investment may be notifiable. If an investment is notifiable, it must be notified to the Swedish Inspectorate for Strategic Products (ISP) prior to its implementation. An investment may be notifiable if, after the investment is completed, the investor, any member of its ownership structure or any person on whose behalf the investor is acting, holds voting rights equal to or exceeding any of the thresholds of 10, 20, 30, 50, 65 or 90 per cent of the total voting rights in the Company. Each shareholder should consult with independent legal counsel regarding the potential application of the FDI Act in relation to the Rights Issue to the individual shareholder.

This information is information that BrainCool is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2025-12-01 15:53 CET.