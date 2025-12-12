Braincool AB: BrainCool receives supplementary EU grant of approximately SEK 6 million for the COTTIS 2 study and strengthens its clinical team

BrainCool AB (publ) today announces that the company has been awarded a grant of approximately SEK 6 million from the EU to support the ongoing clinical study COTTIS 2, which aims to generate efficacy and safety data for RhinoChill® - the next-generation system for medical precision cooling. At the same time, BrainCool is strengthening its clinical organization by appointing a project manager to support and accelerate study-related work.

Funding for COTTIS 2 has been secured through grants within the framework of an EU project and through direct financing by BrainCool. The deadline for the EU project expired at the end of May 2025. Upon the project's conclusion, a final reconciliation of actual study expenses was carried out, resulting in BrainCool being awarded an additional approximately SEK 6 million in EU grants. This disbursement constitutes a non-budgeted capital contribution for the company.

At the same time, BrainCool is strengthening its clinical organization with a specialized project manager who has extensive experience managing clinical trials across the medical device and pharmaceutical sectors. The project manager will be contracted as a part-time consultant to focus exclusively on the COTTIS 2 study, in collaboration with the external CRO. In addition to her extensive experience in clinical studies, she has worked at a pharmaceutical company in Germany and has solid experience collaborating with local investigators and hospitals.

"The COTTIS 2 study is one of our most important projects. The results from the pilot study COTTIS 1 were very encouraging, and provided a positive outcome in COTTIS 2, RhinoChill would have the potential to transform stroke treatment globally. The additional capital contribution to BrainCool from the EU enables us to strengthen our clinical team and intensify our collaboration with the principal investigator, Professor Jürgen Bardutzky, and other involved stakeholders in order to accelerate the execution of the study," comments Jon Berg, CEO of BrainCool.

