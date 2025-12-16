Braincool AB: BrainCool appoints Anna Lindström as new CEO

BrainCool AB (publ) today announces the appointment of Anna Lindström as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). She brings extensive experience in strategic transformation of medical technology companies, global business development, and the establishment of partnership and distribution agreements. Anna Lindström will assume the role on 14 January 2026 and will, prior to that date, be gradually introduced to the company's operational activities from 16 December 2025.

Anna Lindström holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Chemical Engineering from the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH). She has previously served as Chief Executive Officer of the listed medical technology company Invent Medic Sweden. Prior to this, she held several senior commercial positions at Alfa Laval AB, with sales responsibility across the United States, Japan, and Europe, and also served as Sales and Marketing Director at the chemical company Alufluor AB. Anna Lindström is the founder and a board member of the medical technology company Xaga Surgical.



"We are very pleased to welcome Anna Lindström as Chief Executive Officer. With a strong international commercial background and proven experience in leading strategic transformation initiatives across both listed and privately held companies, she is well-positioned to lead BrainCool into its next phase of development. Her combination of commercial leadership and technical expertise, together with experience in acquisitions, complex partnerships, and demanding negotiations, makes her exceptionally well-suited for the role. The Board also views her ability to identify and convert new technologies into commercial opportunities and long-term value creation as a significant strength," says Jens Lindberg, Chairman of the Board, BrainCool.



"I am honored by the confidence placed in me to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of BrainCool and look forward to advancing the company's next phase of development together with the organization. The market for medical precision cooling is global, rapidly growing, and characterized by strong clinical demand. My focus will be on accelerating market penetration and translating clinical and regulatory progress into clearly defined milestones and sustainable business results. Our objective is to build a scalable and profitable business that creates new revenue streams, strengthens our market position, and delivers long-term value to our shareholders," says Anna Lindström, incoming Chief Executive Officer of BrainCool.



Anna Lindström succeeds Jon Berg, who will resume his previous role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) after successfully serving as Chief Executive Officer since February 2024.

