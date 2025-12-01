Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
24/11/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
58.4487
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
25/11/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
58.6804
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
26/11/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
58.8153
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
27/11/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
59.0788
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
28/11/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
59.0689
XPAR
TOTAL
100 000
58.8184
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
