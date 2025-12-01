Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
01.12.25 | 09:30
6,300 Euro
-0,79 % -0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1006,30018:03
6,2006,25018:01
PR Newswire
01.12.2025 17:54 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

1 December 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 542.783p. The highest price paid per share was 548.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 539.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0261% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 542,082,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 766,218,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions


Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

510

542.600

16:13:12

2145

542.600

16:12:56

1491

542.600

16:11:53

1494

542.000

16:10:00

1370

542.600

16:08:43

176

542.600

16:08:43

388

542.600

16:08:43

1704

542.600

16:06:26

809

542.600

16:06:26

1338

542.600

16:03:26

1405

542.600

16:02:34

1546

542.600

16:02:34

615

542.800

16:01:13

916

541.800

15:58:49

434

541.800

15:58:49

1275

542.000

15:58:34

1480

541.400

15:54:02

867

541.800

15:53:26

1502

541.800

15:50:43

1520

541.600

15:48:53

1497

541.400

15:47:09

1317

541.800

15:43:21

266

542.000

15:42:15

693

542.000

15:42:15

408

542.000

15:41:15

905

542.000

15:41:15

911

541.600

15:37:09

465

541.600

15:37:09

632

541.600

15:34:13

853

541.600

15:34:13

800

542.000

15:33:01

700

542.000

15:33:01

1403

542.200

15:31:52

1476

542.200

15:30:29

950

541.400

15:27:16

693

541.600

15:26:44

98

541.400

15:25:50

354

541.400

15:25:50

1340

542.600

15:22:44

1301

542.800

15:22:41

1338

542.800

15:20:09

196

543.200

15:19:37

693

543.200

15:19:37

1341

543.200

15:18:52

35

543.200

15:18:52

700

543.000

15:17:09

186

542.400

15:13:24

1265

542.400

15:13:24

716

542.600

15:13:22

649

542.600

15:13:22

1365

542.600

15:11:15

693

542.800

15:10:18

1322

542.800

15:10:04

358

542.800

15:10:04

1311

542.200

15:04:38

277

542.400

15:04:20

1275

542.400

15:04:20

1403

542.600

15:04:13

1477

542.000

15:02:07

1556

541.600

15:01:23

1537

541.400

14:58:49

749

541.200

14:56:45

7

541.200

14:56:45

1342

541.200

14:56:45

741

541.200

14:56:34

840

540.800

14:54:16

516

540.800

14:54:16

107

540.800

14:54:16

693

541.000

14:54:03

14

541.000

14:54:03

1267

541.000

14:53:03

1439

539.800

14:47:02

1561

540.200

14:46:24

1300

541.000

14:43:06

1498

540.600

14:40:45

1469

540.800

14:36:30

776

541.000

14:35:48

487

541.000

14:35:08

246

541.400

14:35:06

1083

541.400

14:35:06

1610

541.600

14:32:53

854

541.800

14:32:53

427

541.800

14:32:53

1510

541.800

14:31:53

1548

541.800

14:29:09

1337

541.800

14:24:02

1470

542.000

14:19:04

550

542.200

14:16:56

806

542.200

14:16:56

1362

542.400

14:15:09

558

542.000

14:05:59

736

542.000

14:05:34

44

542.400

14:00:38

771

542.400

14:00:38

548

542.400

14:00:33

1485

542.400

14:00:00

1443

542.600

13:51:02

710

543.200

13:45:20

800

543.200

13:45:19

1406

543.400

13:40:57

1505

543.600

13:40:57

1406

544.000

13:31:45

1371

544.400

13:31:43

1274

544.400

13:21:38

1279

544.800

13:21:37

19

545.000

13:21:37

738

545.000

13:21:37

1902

545.000

13:21:37

1429

543.800

13:15:27

1334

542.800

13:01:14

1509

542.800

12:55:21

1517

542.000

12:50:20

1537

542.800

12:48:10

1417

543.000

12:46:53

590

543.000

12:46:53

1459

542.800

12:29:44

1154

543.200

12:29:05

157

543.200

12:29:05

1261

543.000

12:26:49

1364

540.400

12:10:35

1324

540.400

12:07:02

33

540.400

12:07:02

1344

540.800

12:05:05

787

540.400

11:55:11

655

540.400

11:55:11

1328

540.400

11:55:11

804

540.000

11:46:04

467

540.000

11:46:04

224

540.000

11:46:04

1400

540.400

11:43:13

1320

541.000

11:33:20

1543

541.800

11:28:56

1380

541.600

11:21:09

1462

541.600

11:14:31

1539

542.600

11:09:42

1468

542.200

11:06:37

1453

542.000

11:01:24

1278

541.600

11:00:02

1430

542.000

10:55:20

717

542.000

10:50:15

825

542.000

10:50:15

1453

542.600

10:45:23

1434

542.600

10:45:23

162

541.600

10:40:53

1561

541.400

10:37:25

253

541.400

10:36:42

1230

541.400

10:36:42

630

541.400

10:31:54

402

541.400

10:31:54

329

541.400

10:31:54

1397

541.600

10:30:20

1534

542.000

10:30:20

1275

542.400

10:29:14

1398

542.200

10:29:00

1453

543.200

10:21:09

1511

543.600

10:20:15

1398

545.600

10:16:45

831

545.800

10:16:04

732

545.800

10:16:04

242

546.200

10:15:03

1273

546.400

10:15:03

1204

546.200

10:15:03

28

545.000

10:10:03

1257

545.000

10:10:03

1516

544.400

09:56:44

1388

545.400

09:50:56

616

545.400

09:46:29

667

545.400

09:46:29

410

546.000

09:34:48

31

546.000

09:34:48

1048

546.000

09:34:48

245

546.200

09:28:21

1182

546.200

09:28:21

1332

546.800

09:17:15

1466

546.800

09:17:15

1347

546.200

09:16:21

1540

546.400

09:13:20

405

543.600

09:03:23

1091

543.600

09:03:23

1333

544.800

09:00:30

1294

544.200

08:55:47

1453

543.800

08:50:09

1566

544.000

08:46:06

1517

544.400

08:45:17

607

544.000

08:36:33

910

544.000

08:36:33

364

545.600

08:34:16

1021

545.600

08:34:16

1372

543.200

08:27:28

776

542.200

08:20:12

568

542.200

08:20:12

1292

543.600

08:13:40

1305

544.600

08:08:28

1554

547.200

08:03:20

182

547.400

08:00:44

1272

547.400

08:00:44

1490

548.400

08:00:37


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.