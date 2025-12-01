Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01
1 December 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 542.783p. The highest price paid per share was 548.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 539.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0261% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 542,082,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 766,218,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
510
542.600
16:13:12
2145
542.600
16:12:56
1491
542.600
16:11:53
1494
542.000
16:10:00
1370
542.600
16:08:43
176
542.600
16:08:43
388
542.600
16:08:43
1704
542.600
16:06:26
809
542.600
16:06:26
1338
542.600
16:03:26
1405
542.600
16:02:34
1546
542.600
16:02:34
615
542.800
16:01:13
916
541.800
15:58:49
434
541.800
15:58:49
1275
542.000
15:58:34
1480
541.400
15:54:02
867
541.800
15:53:26
1502
541.800
15:50:43
1520
541.600
15:48:53
1497
541.400
15:47:09
1317
541.800
15:43:21
266
542.000
15:42:15
693
542.000
15:42:15
408
542.000
15:41:15
905
542.000
15:41:15
911
541.600
15:37:09
465
541.600
15:37:09
632
541.600
15:34:13
853
541.600
15:34:13
800
542.000
15:33:01
700
542.000
15:33:01
1403
542.200
15:31:52
1476
542.200
15:30:29
950
541.400
15:27:16
693
541.600
15:26:44
98
541.400
15:25:50
354
541.400
15:25:50
1340
542.600
15:22:44
1301
542.800
15:22:41
1338
542.800
15:20:09
196
543.200
15:19:37
693
543.200
15:19:37
1341
543.200
15:18:52
35
543.200
15:18:52
700
543.000
15:17:09
186
542.400
15:13:24
1265
542.400
15:13:24
716
542.600
15:13:22
649
542.600
15:13:22
1365
542.600
15:11:15
693
542.800
15:10:18
1322
542.800
15:10:04
358
542.800
15:10:04
1311
542.200
15:04:38
277
542.400
15:04:20
1275
542.400
15:04:20
1403
542.600
15:04:13
1477
542.000
15:02:07
1556
541.600
15:01:23
1537
541.400
14:58:49
749
541.200
14:56:45
7
541.200
14:56:45
1342
541.200
14:56:45
741
541.200
14:56:34
840
540.800
14:54:16
516
540.800
14:54:16
107
540.800
14:54:16
693
541.000
14:54:03
14
541.000
14:54:03
1267
541.000
14:53:03
1439
539.800
14:47:02
1561
540.200
14:46:24
1300
541.000
14:43:06
1498
540.600
14:40:45
|
1469
540.800
14:36:30
776
541.000
14:35:48
487
541.000
14:35:08
246
541.400
14:35:06
1083
541.400
14:35:06
1610
541.600
14:32:53
854
541.800
14:32:53
427
541.800
14:32:53
1510
541.800
14:31:53
1548
541.800
14:29:09
1337
541.800
14:24:02
1470
542.000
14:19:04
550
542.200
14:16:56
806
542.200
14:16:56
1362
542.400
14:15:09
558
542.000
14:05:59
736
542.000
14:05:34
44
542.400
14:00:38
771
542.400
14:00:38
548
542.400
14:00:33
1485
542.400
14:00:00
1443
542.600
13:51:02
710
543.200
13:45:20
800
543.200
13:45:19
1406
543.400
13:40:57
1505
543.600
13:40:57
1406
544.000
13:31:45
1371
544.400
13:31:43
1274
544.400
13:21:38
1279
544.800
13:21:37
19
545.000
13:21:37
738
545.000
13:21:37
1902
545.000
13:21:37
1429
543.800
13:15:27
1334
542.800
13:01:14
1509
542.800
12:55:21
1517
542.000
12:50:20
1537
542.800
12:48:10
1417
543.000
12:46:53
590
543.000
12:46:53
1459
542.800
12:29:44
1154
543.200
12:29:05
157
543.200
12:29:05
1261
543.000
12:26:49
1364
540.400
12:10:35
1324
540.400
12:07:02
33
540.400
12:07:02
1344
540.800
12:05:05
787
540.400
11:55:11
655
540.400
11:55:11
1328
540.400
11:55:11
804
540.000
11:46:04
467
540.000
11:46:04
224
540.000
11:46:04
1400
540.400
11:43:13
1320
541.000
11:33:20
1543
541.800
11:28:56
1380
541.600
11:21:09
1462
541.600
11:14:31
1539
542.600
11:09:42
1468
542.200
11:06:37
1453
542.000
11:01:24
1278
541.600
11:00:02
1430
542.000
10:55:20
717
542.000
10:50:15
825
542.000
10:50:15
1453
542.600
10:45:23
1434
542.600
10:45:23
162
541.600
10:40:53
1561
541.400
10:37:25
253
541.400
10:36:42
1230
541.400
10:36:42
630
541.400
10:31:54
402
541.400
10:31:54
329
541.400
10:31:54
1397
541.600
10:30:20
1534
542.000
10:30:20
1275
542.400
10:29:14
1398
542.200
10:29:00
1453
543.200
10:21:09
1511
543.600
10:20:15
1398
545.600
|
10:16:45
831
545.800
10:16:04
732
545.800
10:16:04
242
546.200
10:15:03
1273
546.400
10:15:03
1204
546.200
10:15:03
28
545.000
10:10:03
1257
545.000
10:10:03
1516
544.400
09:56:44
1388
545.400
09:50:56
616
545.400
09:46:29
667
545.400
09:46:29
410
546.000
09:34:48
31
546.000
09:34:48
1048
546.000
09:34:48
245
546.200
09:28:21
1182
546.200
09:28:21
1332
546.800
09:17:15
1466
546.800
09:17:15
1347
546.200
09:16:21
1540
546.400
09:13:20
405
543.600
09:03:23
1091
543.600
09:03:23
1333
544.800
09:00:30
1294
544.200
08:55:47
1453
543.800
08:50:09
1566
544.000
08:46:06
1517
544.400
08:45:17
607
544.000
08:36:33
910
544.000
08:36:33
364
545.600
08:34:16
1021
545.600
08:34:16
1372
543.200
08:27:28
776
542.200
08:20:12
568
542.200
08:20:12
1292
543.600
08:13:40
1305
544.600
08:08:28
1554
547.200
08:03:20
182
547.400
08:00:44
1272
547.400
08:00:44
1490
548.400
08:00:37