WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
27.11.25 | 12:20
6,200 Euro
-0,80 % -0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2506,30018:36
6,2506,30017:40
PR Newswire
27.11.2025 18:12 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

27 November 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 543.269p. The highest price paid per share was 546.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 537.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0261% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 541,682,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 766,618,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1865

546.000

16:13:04

1289

546.000

16:11:37

817

545.800

16:10:41

510

545.800

16:10:41

1364

545.800

16:08:13

1338

545.800

16:07:21

1375

545.800

16:04:23

1352

546.200

16:04:00

2800

546.200

16:02:53

111

546.200

16:02:53

1283

545.800

15:59:22

1311

546.000

15:59:11

1360

545.600

15:56:13

1398

545.800

15:56:12

1496

545.800

15:53:48

190

546.400

15:51:41

292

546.400

15:51:41

273

546.400

15:51:41

700

546.400

15:51:41

1258

546.400

15:51:41

1437

546.400

15:50:48

1494

546.400

15:48:36

704

546.600

15:48:35

603

546.600

15:48:35

203

546.400

15:45:41

1388

546.400

15:45:41

1336

546.400

15:45:14

1032

546.200

15:43:52

468

546.200

15:43:52

1253

546.200

15:42:52

141

546.200

15:39:04

1312

546.200

15:39:04

1414

546.000

15:39:04

1278

546.000

15:38:00

1070

545.800

15:36:46

409

545.800

15:36:46

328

545.000

15:34:30

750

545.000

15:34:30

2552

545.000

15:34:30

950

545.000

15:34:30

1552

544.600

15:31:50

1308

544.800

15:31:48

1866

544.800

15:31:48

1528

544.800

15:31:48

51

544.800

15:29:27

203

544.800

15:29:27

83

544.800

15:29:27

206

544.800

15:29:27

1313

544.600

15:27:15

1486

544.600

15:25:09

1394

544.800

15:22:16

1398

543.800

15:15:53

1417

544.000

15:15:50

1348

543.800

15:12:03

1659

544.000

15:12:03

1433

544.200

15:12:02

1476

544.400

15:09:22

1399

544.200

15:05:37

1329

544.200

15:02:30

748

544.400

15:00:15

681

544.400

15:00:15

1385

545.000

14:57:13

532

545.000

14:53:52

937

545.000

14:53:52

1485

545.200

14:53:51

1579

545.400

14:53:37

425

545.000

14:50:04

286

545.000

14:50:04

161

545.000

14:50:04

893

545.000

14:50:04

1380

544.600

14:48:17

1723

544.800

14:48:17

1258

544.000

14:45:51

1280

544.000

14:45:51

1334

544.000

14:45:51

1375

543.800

14:40:01

447

544.000

14:39:57

714

544.000

14:39:57

23

544.000

14:39:57

1279

544.000

14:36:20

1598

544.200

14:36:17

1195

544.400

14:36:16

181

544.400

14:36:16

290

544.000

14:32:15

27

544.000

14:32:15

209

544.000

14:32:15

90

544.000

14:32:15

419

544.000

14:32:15

1434

544.000

14:31:15

255

544.000

14:26:56

988

544.000

14:26:56

1289

544.000

14:22:46

1469

544.400

14:16:12

1385

544.400

14:10:12

1514

544.200

14:05:33

1524

544.400

14:01:41

1938

544.600

14:01:32

1352

544.600

13:47:40

1399

544.600

13:42:31

1409

544.600

13:40:08

1356

545.000

13:35:51

1412

545.000

13:29:50

383

545.200

13:29:23

1114

545.200

13:29:23

1524

545.200

13:25:22

1476

544.200

13:12:33

1536

544.600

13:08:20

1349

544.200

13:02:43

1259

545.200

13:00:58

1500

545.000

13:00:01

1286

544.400

12:52:56

1350

544.600

12:49:56

1017

544.800

12:49:06

1487

544.800

12:49:06

1365

544.000

12:44:17

1289

543.000

12:29:31

1417

543.000

12:17:28

1336

542.600

12:13:22

39

542.800

12:13:13

177

542.800

12:13:13

813

542.800

12:13:13

292

542.800

12:13:13

37

542.800

12:13:13

1499

542.800

12:13:13

330

541.600

12:10:50

1760

541.600

12:06:50

879

540.600

11:58:46

603

540.600

11:58:46

793

540.600

11:50:17

679

540.600

11:50:17

1249

540.600

11:43:28

1267

540.800

11:38:05

1515

541.000

11:37:59

1451

541.000

11:33:36

359

541.200

11:32:25

953

541.200

11:32:25

23

541.400

11:29:18

693

541.400

11:29:18

352

541.400

11:18:57

1105

541.400

11:18:57

617

540.600

11:13:22

829

540.600

11:13:22

1277

540.200

11:05:59

717

541.000

10:58:59

638

541.000

10:58:59

829

541.400

10:58:55

661

541.400

10:58:55

520

541.000

10:52:26

920

541.000

10:52:26

1531

540.600

10:42:48

1468

539.600

10:27:21

254

539.800

10:17:37

1111

539.800

10:17:37

1531

540.000

10:17:37

1344

539.600

10:02:32

1332

539.600

09:58:35

1443

539.400

09:48:21

1355

540.000

09:44:53

1479

539.600

09:38:50

1336

539.800

09:37:41

1271

539.600

09:30:22

1364

539.800

09:29:06

1441

539.800

09:28:37

1502

537.000

09:22:18

661

538.000

09:17:10

773

538.000

09:17:10

1452

538.400

09:14:58

1370

539.600

09:07:58

1450

539.800

09:03:38

30

539.600

08:59:50

1440

539.600

08:59:50

1251

540.000

08:55:04

1510

541.000

08:46:45

566

541.200

08:45:30

856

541.200

08:45:30

1550

541.600

08:42:06

1293

540.400

08:32:07

1249

540.400

08:26:06

136

541.600

08:20:16

575

541.600

08:20:16

680

541.600

08:20:16

1507

540.200

08:13:40

1248

540.600

08:11:16

5

540.600

08:11:16

91

540.600

08:11:16

1305

540.200

08:09:30

1390

540.200

08:09:06

1416

540.400

08:08:46

1350

538.200

08:05:08

1366

539.000

08:04:07

1543

540.000

08:02:15


