Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27
27 November 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 543.269p. The highest price paid per share was 546.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 537.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0261% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 541,682,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 766,618,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1865
546.000
16:13:04
1289
546.000
16:11:37
817
545.800
16:10:41
510
545.800
16:10:41
1364
545.800
16:08:13
1338
545.800
16:07:21
1375
545.800
16:04:23
1352
546.200
16:04:00
2800
546.200
16:02:53
111
546.200
16:02:53
1283
545.800
15:59:22
1311
546.000
15:59:11
1360
545.600
15:56:13
1398
545.800
15:56:12
1496
545.800
15:53:48
190
546.400
15:51:41
292
546.400
15:51:41
273
546.400
15:51:41
700
546.400
15:51:41
1258
546.400
15:51:41
1437
546.400
15:50:48
1494
546.400
15:48:36
704
546.600
15:48:35
603
546.600
15:48:35
203
546.400
15:45:41
1388
546.400
15:45:41
1336
546.400
15:45:14
1032
546.200
15:43:52
468
546.200
15:43:52
1253
546.200
15:42:52
141
546.200
15:39:04
1312
546.200
15:39:04
1414
546.000
15:39:04
1278
546.000
15:38:00
1070
545.800
15:36:46
409
545.800
15:36:46
328
545.000
15:34:30
750
545.000
15:34:30
2552
545.000
15:34:30
950
545.000
15:34:30
1552
544.600
15:31:50
1308
544.800
15:31:48
1866
544.800
15:31:48
1528
544.800
15:31:48
51
544.800
15:29:27
203
544.800
15:29:27
83
544.800
15:29:27
206
544.800
15:29:27
1313
544.600
15:27:15
1486
544.600
15:25:09
1394
544.800
15:22:16
1398
543.800
15:15:53
1417
544.000
15:15:50
1348
543.800
15:12:03
1659
544.000
15:12:03
1433
544.200
15:12:02
1476
544.400
15:09:22
1399
544.200
15:05:37
1329
544.200
15:02:30
748
544.400
15:00:15
681
544.400
15:00:15
1385
545.000
14:57:13
532
545.000
14:53:52
937
545.000
14:53:52
1485
545.200
14:53:51
1579
545.400
14:53:37
425
545.000
14:50:04
286
545.000
14:50:04
161
545.000
14:50:04
893
545.000
14:50:04
1380
544.600
14:48:17
1723
544.800
14:48:17
1258
544.000
14:45:51
1280
544.000
14:45:51
1334
544.000
14:45:51
1375
543.800
14:40:01
447
544.000
14:39:57
714
544.000
14:39:57
23
544.000
14:39:57
1279
544.000
14:36:20
1598
544.200
14:36:17
1195
544.400
14:36:16
181
544.400
14:36:16
290
544.000
14:32:15
27
544.000
14:32:15
209
544.000
14:32:15
90
544.000
14:32:15
419
544.000
14:32:15
1434
544.000
14:31:15
255
544.000
14:26:56
988
544.000
14:26:56
1289
544.000
14:22:46
1469
544.400
14:16:12
1385
544.400
14:10:12
1514
544.200
14:05:33
1524
544.400
14:01:41
1938
544.600
14:01:32
1352
544.600
13:47:40
1399
544.600
13:42:31
1409
544.600
13:40:08
1356
545.000
13:35:51
1412
545.000
13:29:50
383
545.200
13:29:23
1114
545.200
13:29:23
1524
545.200
13:25:22
1476
544.200
13:12:33
1536
544.600
13:08:20
1349
544.200
13:02:43
1259
545.200
13:00:58
1500
545.000
13:00:01
1286
544.400
12:52:56
1350
544.600
12:49:56
1017
544.800
12:49:06
1487
544.800
12:49:06
1365
544.000
12:44:17
1289
543.000
12:29:31
1417
543.000
12:17:28
1336
542.600
12:13:22
39
542.800
12:13:13
177
542.800
12:13:13
813
542.800
12:13:13
292
542.800
12:13:13
37
542.800
12:13:13
1499
542.800
12:13:13
330
541.600
12:10:50
1760
541.600
12:06:50
879
540.600
11:58:46
603
540.600
11:58:46
793
540.600
11:50:17
679
540.600
11:50:17
1249
540.600
11:43:28
1267
540.800
11:38:05
1515
541.000
11:37:59
1451
541.000
11:33:36
359
541.200
11:32:25
953
541.200
11:32:25
23
541.400
11:29:18
693
541.400
11:29:18
352
541.400
11:18:57
1105
541.400
11:18:57
617
540.600
11:13:22
829
540.600
11:13:22
1277
540.200
11:05:59
717
541.000
10:58:59
638
541.000
10:58:59
829
541.400
10:58:55
661
541.400
10:58:55
520
541.000
10:52:26
920
541.000
10:52:26
1531
540.600
10:42:48
1468
539.600
10:27:21
254
539.800
10:17:37
1111
539.800
10:17:37
1531
540.000
10:17:37
1344
539.600
10:02:32
1332
539.600
09:58:35
1443
539.400
09:48:21
1355
540.000
09:44:53
1479
539.600
09:38:50
1336
539.800
09:37:41
1271
539.600
09:30:22
1364
539.800
09:29:06
1441
539.800
09:28:37
1502
537.000
09:22:18
661
538.000
09:17:10
773
538.000
09:17:10
1452
538.400
09:14:58
1370
539.600
09:07:58
1450
539.800
09:03:38
30
539.600
08:59:50
1440
539.600
08:59:50
1251
540.000
08:55:04
1510
541.000
08:46:45
566
541.200
08:45:30
856
541.200
08:45:30
1550
541.600
08:42:06
1293
540.400
08:32:07
1249
540.400
08:26:06
136
541.600
08:20:16
575
541.600
08:20:16
680
541.600
08:20:16
1507
540.200
08:13:40
1248
540.600
08:11:16
5
540.600
08:11:16
91
540.600
08:11:16
1305
540.200
08:09:30
1390
540.200
08:09:06
1416
540.400
08:08:46
1350
538.200
08:05:08
1366
539.000
08:04:07
1543
540.000
08:02:15