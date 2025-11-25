Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldrausch 2.0: 60% Insideranteil - warum dieser Gold-Explorer als Geheimtipp gilt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
25.11.25 | 09:30
6,050 Euro
-1,63 % -0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0506,30018:30
6,2006,25017:52
PR Newswire
25.11.2025 18:12 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25

25 November 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 533.243p. The highest price paid per share was 537.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 525.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0261% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 541,282,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 767,018,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

704

536.800

16:13:38

86

536.000

16:13:00

1153

535.400

16:12:15

366

535.400

16:12:15

1440

535.800

16:11:19

87

535.200

16:10:18

750

535.200

16:10:18

1656

535.200

16:10:05

1281

535.200

16:10:05

480

535.200

16:08:27

44

535.200

16:08:27

73

535.200

16:08:27

2737

535.200

16:07:27

966

535.000

16:07:23

1525

534.400

16:05:18

1382

534.200

16:02:49

1407

534.200

16:02:49

419

534.200

16:00:10

406

534.200

16:00:10

79

534.200

16:00:10

1531

534.200

15:59:10

1297

534.400

15:56:54

1524

535.400

15:53:25

630

534.600

15:50:54

744

534.600

15:50:54

1319

535.000

15:47:54

1529

535.200

15:47:29

1451

534.400

15:42:58

1339

534.200

15:40:25

1378

534.600

15:39:43

432

534.600

15:38:45

277

534.600

15:38:45

400

534.600

15:38:45

277

534.600

15:38:45

191

534.600

15:38:45

419

534.600

15:37:45

239

534.600

15:37:45

82

534.600

15:37:45

937

534.600

15:36:33

419

534.600

15:36:33

699

534.200

15:35:59

436

534.200

15:35:59

419

534.000

15:33:55

597

534.000

15:33:55

98

533.800

15:31:00

306

533.800

15:31:00

699

533.800

15:31:00

288

533.800

15:31:00

1320

533.800

15:31:00

1281

534.000

15:28:33

39

534.000

15:27:48

699

534.000

15:27:48

347

534.000

15:27:48

914

534.200

15:23:38

468

534.200

15:23:38

1322

534.200

15:22:21

1449

535.000

15:20:00

1406

535.200

15:17:47

1353

534.600

15:14:11

1244

534.800

15:14:04

1402

534.000

15:11:11

1456

534.000

15:11:11

1336

532.600

15:04:02

163

532.600

15:03:52

1496

533.000

15:02:50

1476

534.200

15:00:05

1342

534.400

15:00:05

1650

535.000

14:58:37

1374

535.200

14:58:29

1307

535.200

14:57:29

1396

533.600

14:53:36

1263

534.000

14:51:34

1489

534.000

14:51:34

314

532.600

14:50:04

977

532.600

14:50:04

699

532.200

14:47:28

722

532.200

14:47:28

389

532.000

14:45:00

1105

532.000

14:45:00

128

531.600

14:43:57

1372

531.600

14:43:57

976

532.000

14:40:57

402

532.000

14:40:57

604

531.400

14:40:19

882

531.400

14:39:15

1396

531.800

14:37:15

1451

531.800

14:35:53

516

531.800

14:34:34

743

531.800

14:34:10

750

532.400

14:33:18

277

532.400

14:33:18

273

532.400

14:33:18

1468

532.400

14:33:18

13

531.200

14:31:28

1393

531.200

14:30:02

233

531.400

14:29:48

1219

531.400

14:29:48

1290

531.400

14:29:25

1005

531.800

14:24:16

324

531.800

14:24:16

846

533.000

14:23:09

704

533.000

14:23:09

1287

533.000

14:17:37

575

533.000

14:13:15

861

533.000

14:13:15

1286

533.800

14:10:22

714

534.600

14:06:03

609

534.600

14:06:00

1387

535.400

14:03:38

1480

535.600

13:58:36

1238

535.600

13:53:10

137

535.600

13:53:10

1378

535.400

13:49:52

1326

534.600

13:44:41

591

534.600

13:42:10

839

534.600

13:42:10

1470

534.800

13:40:44

272

533.600

13:36:09

210

533.600

13:35:29

1063

533.600

13:35:28

699

533.800

13:34:53

699

533.800

13:34:50

1452

534.400

13:31:56

1454

535.200

13:30:40

1228

535.400

13:30:29

218

535.400

13:30:29

1447

535.000

13:21:25

1441

535.200

13:17:12

1381

535.200

13:17:12

1528

535.000

12:55:46

683

534.400

12:51:02

1257

535.800

12:44:44

1310

535.800

12:43:22

1282

535.000

12:41:07

1308

535.200

12:41:01

1259

535.200

12:30:01

1351

535.800

12:20:02

1374

537.200

12:17:08

190

537.600

12:12:35

419

537.600

12:12:35

199

537.600

12:12:35

619

537.600

12:12:35

46

537.600

12:12:35

1372

537.400

12:12:35

1002

535.400

12:00:40

369

535.400

12:00:40

1442

536.600

11:53:10

1536

536.800

11:53:09

1394

536.800

11:51:54

1389

536.400

11:35:43

1256

536.400

11:34:00

1323

536.000

11:27:37

947

535.000

11:15:20

355

535.000

11:15:20

1492

534.400

11:12:20

751

533.800

10:57:20

802

533.800

10:57:20

949

533.800

10:55:31

418

533.800

10:55:31

1354

533.200

10:44:33

1399

532.400

10:39:53

1416

531.800

10:36:00

1402

532.000

10:32:28

1437

531.600

10:20:00

1430

531.600

10:12:27

1288

531.800

10:10:48

387

530.000

10:03:02

981

530.000

10:03:02

1496

530.400

09:59:00

1297

530.200

09:54:42

1369

530.600

09:47:14

1349

530.800

09:45:02

1413

531.000

09:41:20

1405

531.200

09:37:26

524

531.400

09:35:36

736

531.400

09:35:36

1301

532.000

09:34:31

1419

531.600

09:30:33

1294

531.000

09:21:43

1243

531.400

09:21:39

1351

530.800

09:19:16

1431

528.800

09:16:49

1259

527.400

09:10:50

1551

527.200

09:06:55

1404

526.200

09:00:39

1319

525.600

08:54:04

1376

526.400

08:47:57

601

526.800

08:42:03

731

526.800

08:42:03

1451

527.000

08:34:24

880

528.200

08:29:10

641

528.200

08:29:10

1351

527.800

08:24:04

1453

526.800

08:15:20

1142

529.600

08:13:21

402

529.600

08:11:46

1332

529.400

08:09:58

989

530.000

08:09:57

330

530.000

08:09:57

1249

529.600

08:08:47

1334

529.600

08:08:47

1419

530.000

08:05:11

1496

533.000

08:00:44

1434

536.000

08:00:27

1309

536.600

08:00:27


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.