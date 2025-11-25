Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25
25 November 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 533.243p. The highest price paid per share was 537.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 525.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0261% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 541,282,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 767,018,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
704
536.800
16:13:38
86
536.000
16:13:00
1153
535.400
16:12:15
366
535.400
16:12:15
1440
535.800
16:11:19
87
535.200
16:10:18
750
535.200
16:10:18
1656
535.200
16:10:05
1281
535.200
16:10:05
480
535.200
16:08:27
44
535.200
16:08:27
73
535.200
16:08:27
2737
535.200
16:07:27
966
535.000
16:07:23
1525
534.400
16:05:18
1382
534.200
16:02:49
1407
534.200
16:02:49
419
534.200
16:00:10
406
534.200
16:00:10
79
534.200
16:00:10
1531
534.200
15:59:10
1297
534.400
15:56:54
1524
535.400
15:53:25
630
534.600
15:50:54
744
534.600
15:50:54
1319
535.000
15:47:54
1529
535.200
15:47:29
1451
534.400
15:42:58
1339
534.200
15:40:25
1378
534.600
15:39:43
432
534.600
15:38:45
277
534.600
15:38:45
400
534.600
15:38:45
277
534.600
15:38:45
191
534.600
15:38:45
419
534.600
15:37:45
239
534.600
15:37:45
82
534.600
15:37:45
937
534.600
15:36:33
419
534.600
15:36:33
699
534.200
15:35:59
436
534.200
15:35:59
419
534.000
15:33:55
597
534.000
15:33:55
98
533.800
15:31:00
306
533.800
15:31:00
699
533.800
15:31:00
288
533.800
15:31:00
1320
533.800
15:31:00
1281
534.000
15:28:33
39
534.000
15:27:48
699
534.000
15:27:48
347
534.000
15:27:48
914
534.200
15:23:38
468
534.200
15:23:38
1322
534.200
15:22:21
1449
535.000
15:20:00
1406
535.200
15:17:47
1353
534.600
15:14:11
1244
534.800
15:14:04
1402
534.000
15:11:11
1456
534.000
15:11:11
1336
532.600
15:04:02
163
532.600
15:03:52
1496
533.000
15:02:50
1476
534.200
15:00:05
1342
534.400
15:00:05
1650
535.000
14:58:37
1374
535.200
14:58:29
1307
535.200
14:57:29
1396
533.600
14:53:36
1263
534.000
14:51:34
1489
534.000
14:51:34
314
532.600
14:50:04
977
532.600
14:50:04
699
532.200
14:47:28
722
532.200
14:47:28
389
532.000
14:45:00
1105
532.000
14:45:00
128
531.600
14:43:57
1372
531.600
14:43:57
976
532.000
14:40:57
402
532.000
14:40:57
604
531.400
14:40:19
882
531.400
14:39:15
1396
531.800
14:37:15
1451
531.800
14:35:53
516
531.800
14:34:34
743
531.800
14:34:10
750
532.400
14:33:18
277
532.400
14:33:18
273
532.400
14:33:18
1468
532.400
14:33:18
13
531.200
14:31:28
1393
531.200
14:30:02
233
531.400
14:29:48
1219
531.400
14:29:48
1290
531.400
14:29:25
1005
531.800
14:24:16
324
531.800
14:24:16
846
533.000
14:23:09
704
533.000
14:23:09
1287
533.000
14:17:37
575
533.000
14:13:15
861
533.000
14:13:15
1286
533.800
14:10:22
714
534.600
14:06:03
609
534.600
14:06:00
1387
535.400
14:03:38
1480
535.600
13:58:36
1238
535.600
13:53:10
137
535.600
13:53:10
1378
535.400
13:49:52
1326
534.600
13:44:41
591
534.600
13:42:10
839
534.600
13:42:10
1470
534.800
13:40:44
272
533.600
13:36:09
210
533.600
13:35:29
1063
533.600
13:35:28
699
533.800
13:34:53
699
533.800
13:34:50
1452
534.400
13:31:56
1454
535.200
13:30:40
1228
535.400
13:30:29
218
535.400
13:30:29
1447
535.000
13:21:25
1441
535.200
13:17:12
1381
535.200
13:17:12
1528
535.000
12:55:46
683
534.400
12:51:02
1257
535.800
12:44:44
1310
535.800
12:43:22
1282
535.000
12:41:07
1308
535.200
12:41:01
1259
535.200
12:30:01
1351
535.800
12:20:02
1374
537.200
12:17:08
190
537.600
12:12:35
419
537.600
12:12:35
199
537.600
12:12:35
619
537.600
12:12:35
46
537.600
12:12:35
1372
537.400
12:12:35
1002
535.400
12:00:40
369
535.400
12:00:40
1442
536.600
11:53:10
1536
536.800
11:53:09
1394
536.800
11:51:54
1389
536.400
11:35:43
1256
536.400
11:34:00
1323
536.000
11:27:37
947
535.000
11:15:20
355
535.000
11:15:20
1492
534.400
11:12:20
751
533.800
10:57:20
802
533.800
10:57:20
949
533.800
10:55:31
418
533.800
10:55:31
1354
533.200
10:44:33
1399
532.400
10:39:53
1416
531.800
10:36:00
1402
532.000
10:32:28
1437
531.600
10:20:00
1430
531.600
10:12:27
1288
531.800
10:10:48
387
530.000
10:03:02
981
530.000
10:03:02
1496
530.400
09:59:00
1297
530.200
09:54:42
1369
530.600
09:47:14
1349
530.800
09:45:02
1413
531.000
09:41:20
1405
531.200
09:37:26
524
531.400
09:35:36
736
531.400
09:35:36
1301
532.000
09:34:31
1419
531.600
09:30:33
1294
531.000
09:21:43
1243
531.400
09:21:39
1351
530.800
09:19:16
1431
528.800
09:16:49
1259
527.400
09:10:50
1551
527.200
09:06:55
1404
526.200
09:00:39
1319
525.600
08:54:04
1376
526.400
08:47:57
601
526.800
08:42:03
731
526.800
08:42:03
1451
527.000
08:34:24
880
528.200
08:29:10
641
528.200
08:29:10
1351
527.800
08:24:04
1453
526.800
08:15:20
1142
529.600
08:13:21
402
529.600
08:11:46
1332
529.400
08:09:58
989
530.000
08:09:57
330
530.000
08:09:57
1249
529.600
08:08:47
1334
529.600
08:08:47
1419
530.000
08:05:11
1496
533.000
08:00:44
1434
536.000
08:00:27
1309
536.600
08:00:27