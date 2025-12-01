Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset manager, announces its intention to merge its subsidiary SOFIDY, an independent leader in real estate savings and a recognised specialist in SCPI1s, with Tikehau Investment Management, its asset management company. This strategic initiative aims to unite the expertise of two complementary real estate teams, creating an ambitious, multi-strategy, multi-geographic, and more diversified platform.

Tikehau Capital has established itself as a leading player in real estate asset management, combining innovation, investment discipline, and a strong commitment to sustainability. With €13.8 billion in assets under management2, The Group's Real Assets strategy now represents 27% of total assets under management.

In anticipation of a recovery in real estate markets, Tikehau Capital seeks to unify its platforms, present across several European countries and the United States, to accelerate development and expand its international footprint. This approach is designed to enhance the Group's origination capabilities and reinforce its global positioning.

The future platform would bring together the strengths of Tikehau Capital's subsidiaries dedicated to real estate activities, including investment, asset management, fund management, distribution, and client service. By leveraging the combined expertise of both teams, the Group would maximise synergies and complementarities, further strengthening its offering.

SOFIDY's long-standing expertise in the SCPI sector would complement Tikehau Capital's value-added approach, enabling the Group to offer a broader and more innovative range of real estate investment solutions to a diverse client base, including both private and institutional investors. SOFIDY would retain its brand name and would continue to focus on supporting private individuals through open-ended funds, would allow Tikehau Capital to further strengthen its position in the dynamic alternative asset management market, particularly among private clients.

The proposed transaction, structured as a merger of SOFIDY into Tikehau Investment Management, is subject to an information and consultation process with the employee representative bodies of the entities concerned. The objective is to obtain their opinion by year-end, enabling the transaction to be finalised by the end of the first quarter of 2026. The project will be overseen by a dedicated committee, bringing together experienced real estate managers from both entities.

1 SCPI (Société Civile de Placement Immobilier) is a French real estate investment vehicle, similar in some ways to a non-listed REIT, allowing investors to pool their resources to invest in a diversified property portfolio managed by a professional management company

2 As at 30 September 2025

"This proposed merger represents a significant milestone in our real estate development strategy. By bringing together our complementary expertise, we intend to create a distinctive platform that can address the challenges of a rapidly evolving market and support our clients across all real estate segments," said Henri Marcoux, deputy CEO of Tikehau Capital.

"The objective of combining our teams and expertise is to enable SOFIDY to reach a new stage of growth, while preserving our identity as a specialist in property investment. We are confident that this transaction will generate substantial value for our clients and partner," comments Jérôme Grumler, member of the SOFIDY Executive Board.

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management Group with €51.1 billion of assets under management (as of 30 September 2025).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (credit, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.1 billion of shareholders' equity as of 30 June 2025), the Group invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 730 employees (as of 30 September 2025) across its 17 offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

