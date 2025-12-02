

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French luxury brand conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC.PA, LVMHF.PK, MOH.DE) has announced that one of its top executives is stepping down. LVMH said on Tuesday that Sidney Toledano will resign from his post in the company.



The group has appointed Pietro Beccari as chairman and chief executive of the LVMH Fashion Group. He will combine these new responsibilities with those of chairman and chief executive of Louis Vuitton, the company said.



Damien Bertrand, current deputy chief executive of Louis Vuitton, will become a member of the LVMH executive committee.



These new appointments are effective from January 1, 2026.



