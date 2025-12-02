ZenaTech Inc.: ZenaTech Strengthens Drone as a Service Capabilities for Government and Aviation Markets Closing Acquisition of Smith Surveying Group in Jacksonville, Fla.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology business solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces the completion of its acquisition of Smith Surveying Group LLC, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based land surveying and inspection firm with longstanding expertise and clients across municipal, aviation, and commercial markets. This 13th acquisition added to the Drone as a Service network strengthens the company's capabilities to serve government and aviation markets in one of Florida's fastest-growing metropolitan areas also known for its aviation and aerospace presence.

"Smith Surveying Group brings a long history and trusted relationships with Jacksonville area customer communities and offers enormous opportunities to deploy our Drone as a Service solutions across important verticals like transportation, public works, utilities, commercial, and coastal development survey markets," said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. "The Florida aviation market is currently experiencing substantial investments in airport expansion and upgrades, which is driving demand for fast and efficient drone-based surveying and inspections, and we are ready to service these needs."

Founded in 1988, Smith Surveying Group is an established presence in Jacksonville's public sector and commercial markets across many of the region's infrastructure, development and land-use projects. Along with the company's recent acquisition of Jacksonville-based A&J Land Surveyors, Inc , also known for its expertise in aviation, infrastructure and utilities, ZenaTech's Drone as a Service is well-positioned to capture a strong foothold in the region and beyond.

Florida's ongoing investment in aviation and infrastructure further accelerates this opportunity considering the state's 2025/26 budget that dedicates over $345 millionto airport modernization, expansion, and maintenance, driving strong demand for drone-based construction land surveys. Jacksonville's complex coastal environment and expanding commercial corridors also create a growing need for environmental monitoring, hydrographic surveying, and construction oversight. This acquisition enables ZenaTech to broaden its service offerings, delivering advanced drone-based data across a diverse range of applications that support sustainable development and infrastructure resilience.

ZenaTech's Drone as a Service (DaaS) offering provides business and government clients flexible and on-demand or subscription-based access to drone services for surveying, inspection, maintenance, power washing, inventory management, and precision agriculture and other services, without the capital costs or operational burdens of ownership. By acquiring established, profitable service companies ready for drone innovation, ZenaTech is building a global, multi-service DaaS network anchored by existing customers and recurring revenue.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech(DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech's portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, speed, and accuracy. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its US DaaS business and network of locations through acquisitions.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, designs and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to the development of multifunctional drone solutions designed for industrial inspections, monitoring, maintenance, precision agriculture, process automation, and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and has been used for critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nanoindoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Squareis an outdoor drone designed for land surveys and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

