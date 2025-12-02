Aflac Incorporated: Joy Comes in All Shapes - Even Ducks!

Celebrate the season with this year's Aflac Holiday Duck

Helping children with cancer and blood disorders is at the heart of the Aflac mission.

A feathery holiday hero with a joyful heart

Celebrate the season of joy with the adorable Aflac Holiday Duck! Dressed in a festive hat, this cuddly companion brings smiles and warmth to all. Available in 6-inch and 10-inch sizes, every duck purchased helps support children with cancer and blood disorders, making it the perfect gift that gives back. Whether perched on a mantel or snuggled under the tree, the Holiday Duck spreads joy and hope wherever it goes. Let your holiday spirit take flight with this feathered friend!

Buy yours today!

Aflac's newest expression of care is "Beyond Words"

Get ready for an intergalactic adventure exploring the depths of empathy, love and understanding! When Buddy's friend is returning to school after being in the hospital, he wants to find the perfect words to make her feel better. Through the magic of his imagination, he journeys through outer space in search of what to say. After a series of heartwarming experiences and out-of-this-world encounters, he overcomes obstacles and discovers ways to express love and friendship through helping, spending time together, loving touch and giving. "Beyond Words" empowers readers of all ages to be kind, loving and compassionate with themselves and others. Designed to help children express empathy for those with health challenges, "Beyond Words" is an extension of Aflac's longtime culture of care, inspired by My Special Aflac Duck with 100% of net proceeds benefiting The Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Learn more

Honoring 30 years of support for families facing childhood cancer and blood disorders

For 30 years, Aflac has stood beside families facing childhood cancer and blood disorders, transforming a heartfelt pledge into nearly $200 million in support. From funding groundbreaking research to offering emotional care, Aflac's commitment is deeply personal and profoundly impactful. Join us in celebrating this legacy of compassion, innovation, and hope-and see how one iconic photo came full circle at this year's anniversary event.

Read More

My Special Aflac Duck lands in Motor City

My Special Aflac Duck brought smiles and comfort to pediatric patients at Corewell Health Children's Hospital in Detroit. During a joyful event, kids received their own robotic duck companion to help them cope with cancer treatment - plus enjoyed crafts, coloring and naming their new friends. With over 40,000 ducks distributed since 2018, this initiative continues to uplift spirits and ease anxiety for children and families.

Read More

Sing along with My Special Aflac Duck!

Whether you're singing the latest pop hits or getting into the holiday spirit with your favorite carols, invite My Special Aflac Duck to sing along! Simply tap the Silly Card to the duck's chest and encourage your patients to talk or sing into the duck's microphone (located just below the chest lights). Then get ready for the performance - the duck will sing or beatbox.

Learn More

