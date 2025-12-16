Aflac Incorporated: 'Beyond Words': A Children's Book That Comforts and Gives Back

Inspired by My Special Aflac Duck, this story of hope, imagination and action helps children learn empathy, with 100% of net proceeds benefiting childhood cancer and blood disorders research and treatment

When words aren't enough, actions speak louder. That's the heart of "Beyond Words," a new children's book from Aflac that teaches empathy and the power of showing up for others. Written by bestselling author Sheri Fink, the story follows Buddy the bear cub on a heartfelt mission to comfort his hospitalized friend, Bunny. Through Buddy's imaginative, intergalactic adventures, young readers learn that sometimes it's not what you say - but what you do - that matters most.

Released in November, Beyond Words is more than a bedtime story. It's a gift that gives back: 100% of net proceeds benefit childhood cancer and blood disorders research and treatment through the Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation, Inc. The book was inspired by the overwhelming success of My Special Aflac Duck, a social robotic companion that continues to bring comfort to more than 41,000 children with cancer and sickle cell disease across the U.S., Japan, and Northern Ireland since 2018.

To celebrate the release of "Beyond Words," Aflac hosted a special launch event, bringing the book's message to life for pediatric patients and families. Research astronaut and mom Kellie Gerardi joined author Sheri Fink for an afternoon of cosmic fun at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Gerardi, who provided the book foreword and is the voice behind the audio version of "Beyond Words," led space-themed crafts and activities while Fink read Buddy's adventures aloud to an audience of young patients. Both signed copies of the book, creating unforgettable moments for patients and their families.

Joining Fink and Gerardi was Mary Webb, a childhood cancer survivor and patient at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, who contributed her own artwork to the book's "Why This Book Matters" page, adding an extra layer of inspiration. Her story reminds readers that hope and creativity can thrive, even in the toughest times.

The events weren't just about fun - they were opportunities for connection. "At Aflac, we believe in going beyond words to make a meaningful difference," said Buffy Swinehart, senior manager, Aflac Corporate Social Responsibility. "Childhood cancer and blood disorders remain some of the most challenging diagnoses for families, and this book is a way to teach empathy to children while supporting critical research that can change lives."

Through initiatives like "Beyond Words" and My Special Aflac Duck, Aflac continues its decades-long commitment to helping children and families navigate these difficult journeys with comfort, care and hope.

If you're looking for a holiday gift that warms hearts and makes an impact, "Beyond Words" is a perfect addition to your list. It is an exciting book that your child will love as he or she learns how to love others as well. And, every purchase helps fund life-saving research and treatment. Visit Aflac.com/BeyondWords to order your copy, share a note of encouragement with children facing illness and join Aflac in going beyond words for children in need.

