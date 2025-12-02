Anzeige
6,1506,20018:22
PR Newswire
02.12.2025 18:00 Uhr
106 Leser
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

2 December 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 535.631p. The highest price paid per share was 541.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 532.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0261% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 542,282,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 766,018,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions


Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

334

534.200

16:13:14

393

534.200

16:13:14

1711

534.600

16:12:44

452

534.000

16:10:51

255

534.000

16:10:51

768

534.000

16:10:51

1555

534.000

16:09:17

1529

534.000

16:08:07

1375

533.800

16:07:00

1678

534.000

16:06:46

37

533.000

16:04:41

850

533.000

16:04:41

1289

533.200

16:03:46

1354

533.400

16:02:45

249

533.600

16:02:03

768

533.400

16:00:46

23

533.400

16:00:46

16

533.400

16:00:46

1337

533.400

16:00:46

117

533.400

15:59:20

768

533.400

15:59:20

125

533.400

15:59:20

105

533.400

15:59:20

221

533.400

15:59:20

1302

533.200

15:57:35

1386

533.000

15:54:08

1275

533.000

15:53:27

1378

532.400

15:49:54

1502

532.600

15:48:04

768

533.200

15:45:25

33

533.200

15:45:25

1360

533.000

15:45:25

383

533.200

15:42:44

31

533.200

15:42:44

300

533.200

15:42:44

539

533.200

15:42:14

833

533.200

15:42:14

17

533.200

15:40:14

23

533.200

15:40:14

328

533.200

15:40:14

114

533.000

15:39:18

1207

533.000

15:39:18

97

532.600

15:37:06

220

532.600

15:37:06

220

532.600

15:37:06

220

532.600

15:37:06

220

532.600

15:37:06

220

532.600

15:37:06

117

532.600

15:37:06

587

532.200

15:35:01

851

532.200

15:34:49

1490

532.400

15:32:40

234

532.600

15:32:11

371

532.400

15:32:11

115

532.400

15:32:11

673

533.000

15:30:21

220

533.000

15:30:21

220

533.000

15:30:21

220

533.000

15:30:21

20

533.000

15:30:21

66

533.200

15:28:38

220

533.200

15:28:35

220

533.200

15:28:35

220

533.200

15:28:30

118

533.200

15:28:26

220

533.200

15:28:26

84

533.200

15:28:26

122

533.200

15:28:26

96

533.200

15:28:26

17

533.600

15:26:36

614

533.600

15:26:36

581

533.600

15:26:36

1505

533.400

15:23:44

704

533.800

15:21:58

806

533.800

15:21:58

1331

533.400

15:20:05

1443

533.600

15:18:00

290

533.400

15:13:19

1062

533.400

15:13:19

1543

533.400

15:13:19

470

532.800

15:10:24

5

532.800

15:10:24

68

532.800

15:10:24

1329

534.200

15:06:49

130

534.200

15:06:04

839

534.200

15:06:04

578

534.200

15:06:04

296

534.200

15:06:04

282

534.200

15:06:04

915

534.200

15:06:04

1234

534.000

15:01:26

260

534.000

15:01:26

1419

534.400

14:59:47

1495

534.200

14:57:11

1256

534.400

14:56:09

1546

533.800

14:55:28

1401

533.800

14:53:27

1529

534.200

14:53:24

106

534.400

14:53:07

1197

534.400

14:53:07

9

534.600

14:51:03

1096

534.600

14:51:03

165

534.600

14:51:03

1370

534.400

14:47:23

1422

535.200

14:47:12

238

535.200

14:44:34

1321

535.200

14:44:34

820

535.200

14:44:34

139

535.200

14:44:34

820

535.200

14:44:25

820

535.400

14:44:00

1

535.400

14:44:00

29

534.200

14:41:07

1374

534.200

14:41:07

1126

534.000

14:40:15

327

534.000

14:40:15

1398

533.800

14:39:19

135

533.800

14:39:19

1507

533.600

14:37:37

145

534.200

14:34:29

415

534.200

14:34:29

1172

534.200

14:34:29

655

534.200

14:34:29

1454

534.400

14:32:10

1631

534.600

14:31:56

1200

533.600

14:30:00

223

533.600

14:30:00

1432

533.600

14:30:00

802

533.400

14:28:15

571

533.400

14:28:15

1525

533.400

14:22:34

1403

533.600

14:19:57

1319

533.800

14:17:13

1522

533.400

14:11:02

668

533.200

14:08:04

417

533.200

14:08:04

314

533.200

14:08:04

1353

533.200

14:08:04

19

533.400

14:05:32

1441

533.400

14:00:19

1410

533.600

13:57:56

1260

533.800

13:54:53

625

533.800

13:54:05

853

533.800

13:54:05

1365

534.400

13:45:24

1351

534.000

13:44:17

758

534.200

13:42:28

518

534.200

13:42:28

353

533.800

13:37:37

655

533.800

13:37:37

1530

533.800

13:37:33

438

533.800

13:36:55

1334

533.600

13:34:06

481

533.200

13:31:54

214

533.200

13:31:54

45

533.200

13:31:54

31

533.000

13:31:12

1317

533.000

13:31:12

1524

533.600

13:18:45

247

534.000

13:15:09

1187

534.000

13:15:09

458

534.000

13:12:36

826

534.000

13:12:36

1465

535.000

13:01:34

979

534.800

13:00:38

324

534.800

13:00:38

1354

535.200

12:55:16

1415

535.200

12:48:10

158

535.800

12:47:04

319

535.800

12:47:04

51

535.800

12:47:04

306

535.800

12:47:04

425

535.800

12:47:04

1378

535.800

12:46:05

655

536.000

12:45:41

1668

535.800

12:44:31

16

535.600

12:37:30

1436

535.600

12:37:30

434

536.000

12:34:50

1069

536.000

12:34:50

242

536.200

12:30:21

1055

536.200

12:30:21

98

536.800

12:23:39

1284

536.800

12:23:39

667

537.000

12:23:39

672

537.000

12:23:39

591

537.400

12:08:46

749

537.400

12:08:46

1546

538.000

12:02:24

1529

537.800

11:56:59

1381

538.600

11:49:19

1464

538.800

11:43:51

37

538.800

11:40:09

1388

539.400

11:29:26

1258

539.200

11:25:24

1366

539.000

11:19:20

1315

539.000

11:10:04

1331

539.000

11:07:45

1294

539.000

10:53:17

1564

538.600

10:48:52

1552

539.000

10:46:02

850

538.600

10:40:08

1261

538.200

10:36:34

1542

538.000

10:31:40

706

538.200

10:31:38

548

538.200

10:31:38

703

537.600

10:15:33

769

537.600

10:15:33

870

538.000

10:10:51

551

538.000

10:10:51

1388

538.000

10:10:33

1051

537.200

10:07:40

1602

536.800

10:03:46

1414

537.400

09:58:39

100

537.400

09:58:39

1279

537.800

09:51:05

1271

537.800

09:45:20

1565

538.600

09:42:02

1409

538.600

09:42:02

1565

538.200

09:38:21

1410

539.000

09:30:53

1496

540.200

09:23:53

844

540.200

09:22:01

681

540.200

09:22:01

1017

538.000

09:04:20

240

538.000

09:04:20

1307

540.000

09:01:03

1489

540.200

09:00:45

676

539.800

08:49:15

662

539.800

08:49:15

958

540.000

08:43:19

478

540.000

08:43:19

1324

540.400

08:38:36

1532

540.000

08:31:29

1342

540.600

08:21:45

630

540.600

08:19:21

416

540.600

08:19:21

465

540.600

08:19:03

359

540.400

08:12:52

928

540.400

08:12:52

1273

541.000

08:11:25

1541

541.600

08:11:25

1564

538.400

08:05:00

1536

539.200

08:03:15

1397

539.800

08:02:25

1558

540.200

08:01:46


