Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. (TSXV: SMRV) (OTC Pink: SMRVF) ("Smooth Rock" or the "Company") announces a consolidation of its common shares on a two (2) for one (1) basis (the "Share Consolidation").

The TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted the Share Consolidation and the Company's common shares will commence trading, effective market open on December 8, 2025 (the "Effective Date"), on the TSXV on a post-Share Consolidation. The Company currently has 24,674,794 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the Share Consolidation, the Company expects to have 12,337,398 common shares, subject to rounding, issued and outstanding. No fractional common shares will be issued pursuant to the Share Consolidation. Each fractional common share that is less than one-half (1/2) of a common share will be cancelled and each fractional common share that is at least one-half (1/2) of a common share will be rounded up to the nearest whole common share and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of cancelled fractional common shares. The name of the Company and trading symbol will remain the same after the Share Consolidation.

On the Effective Date, the new CUSIP number of the Company's common shares will be 83268K306 and the new ISIN will be CA83268K3064. Registered shareholders holding Direct Registration System ("DRS") statements will receive new DRS statements representing post-Share Consolidation common shares directly from the transfer agent of the Company and the Company will communicate directly with registered shareholders holding share certificates to explain the process for exchange. Common Shares held by shareholders through brokerage accounts will also be consolidated with no action required by such shareholders.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Articles of the Company, the Share Consolidation was approved by way of resolutions passed by the board of directors of the Company.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276637

SOURCE: Smooth Rock Ventures Corp.