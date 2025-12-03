

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC, HSBA.L, HBC1.DE, HSHD.SI, 0005.HK) said on Wednesday that it has appointed Brendan Nelson as Chair.



As of now, Nelson has been working as interim Chair and Chairman of the Group Audit Committee. Nelson will remain as Chairman of the Group Audit Committee until the publication of the 2025 earnings report in February 2026.



The Group had appointed Nelson as interim Chair on October 1 after then-Chair Sir Mark Tucker stepped down.



