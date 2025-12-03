Reply recognized as winner for EMEA Partner of the Year, Industry Energy Utilities, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help their customers drive innovation

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] is pleased to announce it is a recipient of a 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Reply has been named the winner of the EMEA Partner of the Year Industry Energy Utilities award, which recognizes top AWS Partners with the AWS Energy Competency, which help customers build and implement advanced solutions powered by AWS across the industry value chain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251203089630/en/

Through its specialized companies including Airwalk Reply, Comsysto Reply, Data Reply, Sense Reply, and Storm Reply Reply leverages AWS capabilities to help leading organizations in the energy and utilities sector accelerate their transformation toward more sustainable and intelligent energy systems.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. These awards highlight partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

Through its specialized companies including Airwalk Reply, Comsysto Reply, Data Reply, Sense Reply, and Storm Reply Reply leverages AWS capabilities to help leading organizations in the energy and utilities sector accelerate their transformation toward more sustainable and intelligent energy systems.

This award recognizes Reply's ability to combine technological excellence with deep industry expertise, developing business solutions powered by AWS that enhance energy forecasting and monitoring, optimize operations, and enable new digital services for both consumer and enterprise customers. Among these, the proprietary IoT-based accelerator supports energy and utility companies in rapidly deploying serverless business applications on AWS, enabling real time aggregation, monitoring and control of generation and end-use plants, grids and distributed energy resources, overcoming constraints and limitations of silo-based architectures.

By increasing operational flexibility and enabling data-driven decision-making, these solutions drive the energy transition and deliver measurable benefits in energy management and flexibility, e-mobility, renewable generation, industrial asset management, and smart grid optimization

In addition to the EMEA award, Reply has also been named a winner of the 2025 Italy AWS Regional Partner Award, an award recognizing partners in Italy that play a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.

"We are honored to be recognized by AWS with these awards, which reflect both the excellence and dedication of our teams specialized in AWS technologies," said Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply. "These recognitions demonstrate our ongoing commitment to innovation and to helping our customers unlock the full potential of cloud, IoT and AI technologies. By combining industry expertise, technological excellence, and AWS capabilities, we continue to design solutions that enable Energy and Utilities customers to transform their businesses, expand their positioning into new business models and leverage innovation to achieve measurable business results."

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by third-party analyst firm Canalys, with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, several data-driven award categories were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

Discover more about Reply's work with AWS here.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialized companies supporting key industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251203089630/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +39 02 535761