SMX Public Limited: The Gold War Has Already Started; Here's Where the Battle Lines are Drawn

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / The first shots of the new gold war were never fired. They were forged. Recast. Relabeled. Smuggled. Hidden under layers of paperwork that no longer reflect the reality of modern bullion markets. The world still treats gold as the purest expression of financial certainty, yet the truth is far darker. Gold is now one of the easiest materials on earth to counterfeit, misdeclare, or launder across borders. And the global financial system is sleepwalking straight into a trust crisis because it keeps pretending the problem does not exist.

The gold war isn't about price. It is about provenance. It is a silent conflict between nations that can prove the gold they trade, and nations still relying on outdated documentation that collapses the moment a bar is melted. The winners will be the markets that adopt verifiable bullion, not the ones that cling to trust.

SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) walked directly into this fractured ecosystem with a technology that shifts the balance of power. It gives gold something the industry has never possessed at scale. It gives the metal a molecular identity that survives every transformation. Melt it. Recast it. Split it. Ship it. Vault it. The identity stays. The truth stays. In short, the market finally knows what it's buying.

And with SMX's new $111.5 million equity purchase agreement (EPA), that identity system now has the runway to deploy across the global precious metals landscape at industrial speed.

The Gold Market's Blind Spot Has Become a Strategic Liability

Most investors do not know how vulnerable the gold market has become. Legacy verification depends on stamping, serial numbers, and certificates that can be forged, swapped, or duplicated. Bars move through refiners, logistics hubs, free zones, and vaults with almost no persistent identity. Once a bar loses its physical mark or enters a melting pot, its origin is lost forever. In a market where billions move on trust, that blind spot is not a weakness. It is an opening.

Criminal networks exploit that opening. Sanctioned gold exploits it. Illicit mining operations exploit it. Even reputable refiners struggle to validate the authenticity of incoming supply. Banks and exchanges assume purity because they have no choice. But assumptions are not infrastructure, and eventually the system fails.

It doesn't need to. SMX can turn those vulnerabilities into forensic checkpoints. Its molecular markers are embedded within the metal itself, creating an identity that cannot be washed off, filed away, duplicated, or counterfeited at scale. This is how the gold war shifts. Proof becomes the primary weapon.

DMCC, Goldstrom, and the Rise of Verified Gold Power Centers

Dubai's DMCC has already started building the world's first verification-first gold ecosystem. Goldstrom, one of the region's most advanced refiners, is among the early adopters embracing SMX-level identity as a competitive weapon. The moment gold carries a persistent molecular fingerprint, shadow supply chains lose their camouflage. Gold that once hid inside opaque documentation now reveals its full history with a single scan.

This is not theory. It is already happening. The shift is accelerating because the incentives are undeniable. Verified gold commands higher premiums. Verified gold moves faster across borders. Verified gold carries lower regulatory risk. And it's causing a two-tier market to form: gold with identity and gold without it.

Only one side will win.

SMX's $111.5 Million EPA Turns Proof Into a Global Standard

The EPA changes everything. SMX now has access to the capitalization to scale verification across refiners, vaults, logistics hubs, sovereign buyers, and bullion banks. This is no longer a boutique technology. It is verification infrastructure with global reach. And in the gold war, infrastructure wins.

The world won't remember the price spikes, the trading volumes, or the market cycles. It will remember who solved the trust crisis before it detonated. Gold is entering the age of identity, and SMX is the company writing the rules.

Don't ignore the facts. The gold war has already started. And the side with proof will win.

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

