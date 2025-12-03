Anzeige
6,1506,20017:55
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

3 December 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 532.619p. The highest price paid per share was 537.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 530.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0261% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 542,482,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 765,818,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions


Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

56

535.600

16:13:24

37

535.600

16:13:08

31

535.600

16:13:08

598

535.600

16:13:08

490

535.600

16:13:08

77

535.600

16:12:07

594

535.600

16:12:07

122

535.600

16:12:07

102

535.600

16:12:07

624

535.600

16:12:07

307

536.400

16:07:19

417

536.400

16:07:19

218

536.400

16:07:19

624

536.400

16:07:19

1368

536.200

16:07:19

701

535.800

16:05:41

969

535.800

16:05:41

1522

535.800

16:04:12

1232

535.200

16:03:10

192

535.200

16:03:10

648

535.200

16:01:29

756

535.200

16:01:08

1343

535.200

16:00:06

485

534.600

15:58:30

45

534.600

15:58:30

72

534.600

15:58:30

42

534.600

15:58:30

624

534.600

15:58:30

1612

534.800

15:55:00

1503

534.800

15:53:48

715

535.000

15:52:45

726

535.000

15:51:56

910

535.400

15:51:18

624

535.400

15:51:18

362

535.600

15:47:05

1094

535.600

15:47:05

1529

536.000

15:44:00

804

537.000

15:40:17

770

537.000

15:39:39

1547

537.000

15:37:23

1557

537.000

15:35:30

1616

537.000

15:32:12

700

536.600

15:31:30

716

536.600

15:31:30

94

536.200

15:29:07

113

536.200

15:29:07

1321

536.200

15:28:52

1486

536.600

15:25:15

1528

536.600

15:24:41

1477

536.800

15:19:28

1358

536.800

15:17:49

1601

537.000

15:17:46

114

535.200

15:16:46

137

535.200

15:16:46

161

534.200

15:13:05

1313

534.200

15:13:05

33

533.800

15:10:10

35

533.800

15:10:10

43

533.800

15:10:10

634

533.800

15:10:10

1110

533.800

15:10:10

402

533.800

15:10:10

1607

533.400

15:07:10

1432

533.600

15:04:32

1441

533.200

15:02:53

1498

533.600

15:01:07

1554

533.800

15:01:05

1371

533.800

14:56:22

19

534.000

14:54:16

932

534.000

14:54:16

1196

533.600

14:52:36

216

533.600

14:52:36

1246

533.200

14:49:55

132

533.200

14:49:55

1609

533.600

14:46:27

37

533.600

14:42:29

709

533.600

14:42:29

682

533.600

14:42:29

1369

533.600

14:42:29

1499

531.800

14:39:03

367

531.600

14:36:30

1119

531.600

14:36:30

17

531.200

14:34:06

709

531.200

14:34:06

530

531.200

14:34:06

65

531.200

14:34:06

54

531.200

14:34:06

285

531.200

14:33:06

82

531.200

14:33:06

709

531.200

14:33:06

99

531.200

14:33:06

99

531.200

14:32:43

82

531.200

14:32:43

1419

531.000

14:28:42

507

531.000

14:27:26

709

531.000

14:27:26

80

531.000

14:27:26

946

530.800

14:24:10

66

530.800

14:24:10

79

530.800

14:24:10

946

530.800

14:24:10

75

530.800

14:24:10

91

530.800

14:24:10

946

530.800

14:24:10

1517

531.000

14:15:49

1373

531.800

14:10:27

1310

531.800

14:09:56

259

532.000

14:09:50

1562

532.000

14:09:50

1572

531.400

14:07:10

957

531.000

13:59:20

618

531.000

13:59:20

1423

531.200

13:55:53

423

531.000

13:55:00

1135

531.000

13:55:00

1193

531.400

13:42:19

331

531.400

13:42:19

670

531.200

13:40:33

897

531.200

13:40:33

1854

531.200

13:39:42

75

530.600

13:33:09

1425

530.600

13:33:09

269

530.800

13:30:44

1063

530.800

13:30:44

1569

531.000

13:26:28

1097

531.000

13:17:20

450

531.000

13:17:20

1153

531.600

13:15:30

344

531.600

13:15:30

1539

531.800

13:09:24

585

531.400

13:00:10

865

531.400

13:00:10

1341

531.800

12:51:44

1357

532.000

12:45:57

1410

532.000

12:42:13

160

532.200

12:38:48

18

532.200

12:38:48

1200

532.200

12:38:48

757

532.200

12:38:48

1347

531.400

12:29:36

44

531.800

12:22:33

1410

531.800

12:22:33

2

532.000

12:19:56

846

532.000

12:19:56

1540

531.200

12:13:43

1590

531.000

12:09:08

1600

531.200

11:58:14

1576

531.200

11:51:52

76

531.400

11:48:57

645

531.400

11:48:57

215

531.400

11:48:57

147

531.400

11:48:57

634

531.400

11:48:57

1371

530.400

11:35:44

1419

530.600

11:31:28

1525

530.600

11:29:48

16

530.800

11:29:30

861

530.800

11:29:30

218

530.800

11:29:30

1483

530.400

11:20:28

434

530.400

11:16:50

1054

530.400

11:16:50

1460

530.000

11:05:55

1358

530.600

10:58:25

529

531.000

10:52:06

925

531.000

10:52:06

919

531.000

10:50:31

686

531.000

10:50:31

166

531.000

10:50:31

1230

531.000

10:50:31

1568

531.000

10:49:55

717

531.400

10:48:11

754

531.400

10:48:00

1483

531.600

10:45:26

190

531.800

10:42:06

67

531.800

10:42:06

1197

531.800

10:42:06

1582

531.600

10:41:45

1845

531.800

10:41:45

1593

531.600

10:31:25

404

531.800

10:27:09

1011

531.800

10:27:09

1023

531.400

10:16:42

316

531.600

10:15:16

583

531.600

10:15:16

1480

532.000

10:10:00

1326

532.200

10:06:39

1548

532.000

10:02:38

388

531.200

10:00:00

923

531.200

10:00:00

1540

531.000

09:51:20

546

531.000

09:48:10

1052

531.000

09:48:10

1498

531.200

09:47:27

1539

531.400

09:40:04

1539

531.400

09:37:47

1353

530.800

09:31:11

1370

530.800

09:30:07

750

531.000

09:28:11

209

531.200

09:25:06

17

531.200

09:25:06

750

531.200

09:25:06

1331

532.000

09:15:00

436

532.400

09:08:01

978

532.400

09:07:56

246

532.400

09:07:41

1077

532.400

09:07:41

1100

532.200

09:03:44

1346

532.000

09:00:53

1445

532.400

08:58:16

1537

532.400

08:56:51

1530

532.600

08:56:46

1418

532.200

08:55:00

426

532.400

08:49:50

623

532.400

08:49:50

550

532.400

08:49:50

1416

532.200

08:49:50

1519

532.600

08:48:36

1304

532.200

08:42:03

1582

532.200

08:41:19

1301

531.200

08:35:26

1332

530.200

08:31:25

1383

530.800

08:28:10

1443

530.800

08:20:42

1556

532.000

08:14:49

1121

532.400

08:10:37

332

532.400

08:10:37

768

532.600

08:07:31

711

532.600

08:07:31

1463

532.800

08:06:02

1384

532.400

08:03:56

1413

533.200

08:01:11


