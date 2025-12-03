Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025
Investitions-Update: Giant Mining Corp. setzt Segel für die Zukunft!
Dow Jones News
03.12.2025 18:39 Uhr
POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Dec-2025 / 17:04 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

3 December 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  3 December 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         59,976 
 
Highest price paid per share:            125.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             122.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    123.4701p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,607,673 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,133,903 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,133,903 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      123.4701p                       59,976

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
621             123.00          08:04:36         00364092966TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             123.00          08:33:00         00364116910TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             122.60          09:43:57         00364167188TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              122.60          09:43:57         00364167189TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             123.00          09:43:57         00364167190TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              123.00          09:43:57         00364167195TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             123.00          09:44:00         00364167232TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             123.00          09:55:32         00364174060TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             123.00          09:55:35         00364174087TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             123.00          09:55:35         00364174093TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             123.00          09:55:36         00364174097TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             123.00          09:55:43         00364174143TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             123.20          09:58:01         00364175050TRLO1     XLON 
 
169             123.20          09:58:01         00364175051TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             123.20          10:44:18         00364177691TRLO1     XLON 
 
310             123.20          10:56:54         00364178232TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             123.60          11:16:49         00364178996TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             123.20          12:14:26         00364181126TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             123.00          12:20:06         00364181297TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             123.00          12:20:07         00364181300TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             123.00          12:20:08         00364181308TRLO1     XLON 
 
457             123.80          13:20:47         00364183458TRLO1     XLON 
 
116             123.80          13:20:47         00364183459TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             123.80          13:20:48         00364183460TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             123.60          13:20:48         00364183461TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             123.00          13:52:20         00364184486TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             123.00          13:52:21         00364184493TRLO1     XLON 
 
107             123.00          13:52:21         00364184494TRLO1     XLON 
 
398             123.20          13:52:21         00364184495TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             123.20          13:52:21         00364184496TRLO1     XLON 
 
302             123.20          13:52:21         00364184497TRLO1     XLON 
 
79              123.20          13:52:22         00364184498TRLO1     XLON 
 
405             123.60          13:52:28         00364184500TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             123.20          13:52:32         00364184508TRLO1     XLON 
 
335             123.80          14:03:18         00364184999TRLO1     XLON 
 
169             123.80          14:03:18         00364185000TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             123.00          14:03:18         00364185001TRLO1     XLON 
 
434             123.40          14:03:19         00364185004TRLO1     XLON 
 
695             123.40          14:05:38         00364185113TRLO1     XLON 
 
240             123.40          14:05:57         00364185129TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             123.40          14:07:42         00364185221TRLO1     XLON 
 
395             123.60          14:09:22         00364185329TRLO1     XLON 
 
228             123.60          14:09:22         00364185330TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             123.00          14:19:47         00364185910TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             122.80          14:19:49         00364185919TRLO1     XLON 
 
417             123.00          14:19:51         00364185925TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             123.00          14:19:51         00364185926TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             123.00          14:19:51         00364185927TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             123.00          14:19:51         00364185928TRLO1     XLON 
 
2541             123.00          14:19:51         00364185933TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             123.00          14:19:51         00364185934TRLO1     XLON 
 
1660             123.00          14:19:52         00364185937TRLO1     XLON 
 
246             123.00          14:19:52         00364185938TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             123.00          14:19:52         00364185939TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             123.00          14:20:10         00364185949TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             122.60          14:20:10         00364185950TRLO1     XLON 
 
131             122.80          14:29:55         00364186312TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             122.80          14:31:14         00364186418TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             123.00          14:38:01         00364186987TRLO1     XLON 
 
146             123.60          14:40:47         00364187178TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             123.60          14:40:47         00364187179TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             123.40          14:40:47         00364187180TRLO1     XLON 
 
185             123.20          14:42:29         00364187266TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             123.20          14:58:32         00364188019TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             123.20          14:58:32         00364188020TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             123.20          14:58:33         00364188021TRLO1     XLON 
 
70              124.00          15:19:42         00364188828TRLO1     XLON 
 
1306             123.80          15:22:42         00364188969TRLO1     XLON 
 
1256             123.60          15:22:44         00364188970TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2025 12:04 ET (17:04 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1210             123.60          15:22:50         00364188975TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             123.80          15:24:37         00364189053TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             123.80          15:24:37         00364189054TRLO1     XLON 
 
5000             123.80          15:24:38         00364189056TRLO1     XLON 
 
5000             123.80          15:24:38         00364189057TRLO1     XLON 
 
3354             124.00          15:25:54         00364189177TRLO1     XLON 
 
1205             123.80          15:25:54         00364189180TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             124.00          15:26:01         00364189182TRLO1     XLON 
 
264             124.00          15:26:01         00364189183TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             124.40          15:26:19         00364189194TRLO1     XLON 
 
144             124.80          15:28:07         00364189413TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             124.80          15:28:07         00364189414TRLO1     XLON 
 
203             125.00          15:28:29         00364189437TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             125.00          15:28:29         00364189438TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             124.60          15:28:29         00364189439TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             124.20          15:40:41         00364190316TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             124.20          15:40:41         00364190317TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             124.00          15:48:15         00364190898TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             124.00          15:48:15         00364190899TRLO1     XLON 
 
261             123.80          15:49:12         00364190976TRLO1     XLON 
 
152             124.00          16:01:36         00364191672TRLO1     XLON 
 
198             124.00          16:19:39         00364193064TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 410258 
EQS News ID:  2240022 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2240022&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2025 12:04 ET (17:04 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
