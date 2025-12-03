POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 03-Dec-2025 / 17:04 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 3 December 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 3 December 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 59,976 Highest price paid per share: 125.00p Lowest price paid per share: 122.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 123.4701p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,607,673 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,133,903 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,133,903 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 123.4701p 59,976

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 621 123.00 08:04:36 00364092966TRLO1 XLON 617 123.00 08:33:00 00364116910TRLO1 XLON 568 122.60 09:43:57 00364167188TRLO1 XLON 73 122.60 09:43:57 00364167189TRLO1 XLON 641 123.00 09:43:57 00364167190TRLO1 XLON 62 123.00 09:43:57 00364167195TRLO1 XLON 629 123.00 09:44:00 00364167232TRLO1 XLON 606 123.00 09:55:32 00364174060TRLO1 XLON 606 123.00 09:55:35 00364174087TRLO1 XLON 628 123.00 09:55:35 00364174093TRLO1 XLON 642 123.00 09:55:36 00364174097TRLO1 XLON 612 123.00 09:55:43 00364174143TRLO1 XLON 596 123.20 09:58:01 00364175050TRLO1 XLON 169 123.20 09:58:01 00364175051TRLO1 XLON 645 123.20 10:44:18 00364177691TRLO1 XLON 310 123.20 10:56:54 00364178232TRLO1 XLON 610 123.60 11:16:49 00364178996TRLO1 XLON 641 123.20 12:14:26 00364181126TRLO1 XLON 634 123.00 12:20:06 00364181297TRLO1 XLON 647 123.00 12:20:07 00364181300TRLO1 XLON 647 123.00 12:20:08 00364181308TRLO1 XLON 457 123.80 13:20:47 00364183458TRLO1 XLON 116 123.80 13:20:47 00364183459TRLO1 XLON 646 123.80 13:20:48 00364183460TRLO1 XLON 640 123.60 13:20:48 00364183461TRLO1 XLON 615 123.00 13:52:20 00364184486TRLO1 XLON 542 123.00 13:52:21 00364184493TRLO1 XLON 107 123.00 13:52:21 00364184494TRLO1 XLON 398 123.20 13:52:21 00364184495TRLO1 XLON 609 123.20 13:52:21 00364184496TRLO1 XLON 302 123.20 13:52:21 00364184497TRLO1 XLON 79 123.20 13:52:22 00364184498TRLO1 XLON 405 123.60 13:52:28 00364184500TRLO1 XLON 650 123.20 13:52:32 00364184508TRLO1 XLON 335 123.80 14:03:18 00364184999TRLO1 XLON 169 123.80 14:03:18 00364185000TRLO1 XLON 640 123.00 14:03:18 00364185001TRLO1 XLON 434 123.40 14:03:19 00364185004TRLO1 XLON 695 123.40 14:05:38 00364185113TRLO1 XLON 240 123.40 14:05:57 00364185129TRLO1 XLON 610 123.40 14:07:42 00364185221TRLO1 XLON 395 123.60 14:09:22 00364185329TRLO1 XLON 228 123.60 14:09:22 00364185330TRLO1 XLON 618 123.00 14:19:47 00364185910TRLO1 XLON 648 122.80 14:19:49 00364185919TRLO1 XLON 417 123.00 14:19:51 00364185925TRLO1 XLON 610 123.00 14:19:51 00364185926TRLO1 XLON 610 123.00 14:19:51 00364185927TRLO1 XLON 610 123.00 14:19:51 00364185928TRLO1 XLON 2541 123.00 14:19:51 00364185933TRLO1 XLON 610 123.00 14:19:51 00364185934TRLO1 XLON 1660 123.00 14:19:52 00364185937TRLO1 XLON 246 123.00 14:19:52 00364185938TRLO1 XLON 610 123.00 14:19:52 00364185939TRLO1 XLON 610 123.00 14:20:10 00364185949TRLO1 XLON 615 122.60 14:20:10 00364185950TRLO1 XLON 131 122.80 14:29:55 00364186312TRLO1 XLON 100 122.80 14:31:14 00364186418TRLO1 XLON 591 123.00 14:38:01 00364186987TRLO1 XLON 146 123.60 14:40:47 00364187178TRLO1 XLON 200 123.60 14:40:47 00364187179TRLO1 XLON 162 123.40 14:40:47 00364187180TRLO1 XLON 185 123.20 14:42:29 00364187266TRLO1 XLON 651 123.20 14:58:32 00364188019TRLO1 XLON 614 123.20 14:58:32 00364188020TRLO1 XLON 642 123.20 14:58:33 00364188021TRLO1 XLON 70 124.00 15:19:42 00364188828TRLO1 XLON 1306 123.80 15:22:42 00364188969TRLO1 XLON 1256 123.60 15:22:44 00364188970TRLO1 XLON

1210 123.60 15:22:50 00364188975TRLO1 XLON 637 123.80 15:24:37 00364189053TRLO1 XLON 637 123.80 15:24:37 00364189054TRLO1 XLON 5000 123.80 15:24:38 00364189056TRLO1 XLON 5000 123.80 15:24:38 00364189057TRLO1 XLON 3354 124.00 15:25:54 00364189177TRLO1 XLON 1205 123.80 15:25:54 00364189180TRLO1 XLON 137 124.00 15:26:01 00364189182TRLO1 XLON 264 124.00 15:26:01 00364189183TRLO1 XLON 579 124.40 15:26:19 00364189194TRLO1 XLON 144 124.80 15:28:07 00364189413TRLO1 XLON 171 124.80 15:28:07 00364189414TRLO1 XLON 203 125.00 15:28:29 00364189437TRLO1 XLON 603 125.00 15:28:29 00364189438TRLO1 XLON 633 124.60 15:28:29 00364189439TRLO1 XLON 652 124.20 15:40:41 00364190316TRLO1 XLON 653 124.20 15:40:41 00364190317TRLO1 XLON 654 124.00 15:48:15 00364190898TRLO1 XLON 654 124.00 15:48:15 00364190899TRLO1 XLON 261 123.80 15:49:12 00364190976TRLO1 XLON 152 124.00 16:01:36 00364191672TRLO1 XLON 198 124.00 16:19:39 00364193064TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

