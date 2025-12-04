

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (RGNT) announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 1.25 million ordinary shares at $8.00 per share, generating expected gross proceeds of approximately $10 million before underwriting discounts and offering expenses.



The company has also granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 187,500 ordinary shares to cover potential over-allotments.



The ordinary shares are scheduled to begin trading on the NYSE American LLC on December 4, 2025, under the ticker symbol RGNT. The offering is anticipated to close on or about December 5, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



The company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering primarily for development activities, including the completion of its pivotal trial, and preparation of the PMA submission for GerlinC, and also for corporate purposes including the repayment of certain debt and deferred compensation payments.



