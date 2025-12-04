'BBB' long-term issuer credit rating from S&P Global Ratings

Positive outlook, reflecting expected profitability improvement, ramp up of Nemluvio, and continued deleveraging and balance sheet improvement

Recognition of Galderma's science-based dermatology portfolio and global operations

Galderma Group AG (SIX:GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, today announced that S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has assigned the company a 'BBB' long-term issuer credit rating with a positive outlook.

The rating reflects Galderma's strong track record of growth and its leading positions across Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. S&P notes the company's well-established brand portfolio, global footprint, including an expanding presence in emerging markets, and continued investment in science-based innovation.

S&P highlights momentum from recent launches, including Nemluvio (nemolizumab), alongside improving profitability and expanding free operating cash flow. The agency also notes Galderma's disciplined financial policy, supporting expectations of continued deleveraging over the coming years.

The positive outlook indicates that an upgrade could be considered over the next 12-24 months subject to Galderma continuing to deliver profitable growth and maintaining credit-supportive metrics.

Galderma is also rated BBB (stable outlook) by Fitch.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

