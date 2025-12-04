

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd. (ABBN.SW, ABBNY), a Swiss technology company, on Thursday announced that it has made a strategic minority investment in OctaiPipe Ltd., an end-to-end Edge AI platform for undisclosed terms.



The investment closing is subject to customary conditions.



The partnership is intended to help data center operators reduce energy consumption, improve operational resilience, and meet rising sustainability requirements.



The company said OctaiPipe's on-premise AI platform can deliver up to 30% cooling-energy savings with rapid deployment and no new hardware.



Global data center demand continues to climb, with cooling representing as much as 40% of a facility's electricity use. Data centers accounted for about 1.5% of global electricity consumption in 2024, with the U.S. representing the largest share.



OctaiPipe's platform uses proprietary AI, including federated learning, multi-agent reinforcement learning, and digital-twin capabilities, to dynamically optimize cooling setpoints while maintaining safety and regulatory compliance.



