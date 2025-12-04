Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
04.12.25 | 08:07
1,982 Euro
-3,32 % -0,068
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9642,05009:07
Dow Jones News
04.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
04-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
       
 
a)      Name                        Orla O'Connor 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
       
 
                                 Non-Executive Director / PDMR 
a)      Position/status 
                               
 
                                 Initial notification 
 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment             

3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                 Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
                               
 
                                 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
                               
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                 Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       Description of the financial  instrument, 
                                 
       type  of 
a)                              ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
     instrument 
                                 
       Identification code 
                                 
 
                                 Purchase of Ordinary Shares in Cairn Homes plc 
b)      Nature of the transaction   

                                 Price(s)     Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                 GBPGBP1.756    51,000

Aggregated information

51,000

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

GBPGBP89,556

27 November 2025

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

g) Additional Information N/A

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 410262 
EQS News ID:  2240038 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2240038&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
