Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 04-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Orla O'Connor Reason for the notification 2 Non-Executive Director / PDMR a) Position/status Initial notification b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each Description of the financial instrument, type of a) ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 instrument Identification code Purchase of Ordinary Shares in Cairn Homes plc b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBPGBP1.756 51,000

27 November 2025

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: DSH TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 410262 EQS News ID: 2240038 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 04, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)