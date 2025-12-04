The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

The Diverse Income Trust plc

04th December 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 03rd December 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

03rd December 2025 113.02 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 110.89 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

04th December 2025