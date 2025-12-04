LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: Start-up of the first deep well dedicated to Natural Hydrogen EUR 8.8m in funding grants secured for the project

Start-up of the first deep well

dedicated to Natural Hydrogen

€ 8.8m in funding grants secured for the project

Pontpierre, France, December 4th, 2025 - FDE (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a low-carbon energy producer, has started drilling the PTH-2 deep well dedicated to natural hydrogen in Moselle.

This operation follows on from the discovery of the natural hydrogen deposit made by FDE in 2023 and is being carried out as part of the REGALOR II Research and Development program, led by the Group in partnership with the University of Lorraine, the CNRS, the BRGM, and SOLEXPERTS.

Deep well dedicated to Natural hydrogen in Lorraine: a world first

During work carried out in 2023 as part of the REGALOR I research program, high concentrations of dissolved natural hydrogen were measured continuously at the Folschviller 1A well.

With the launch of the new dedicated well, PTH-2, FDE is innovating further and taking a new step forward by directly targeting the hydrogen formation zone underground in order to measure the concentration of hydrogen at a depth of 3,000 meters and more accurately assess the associated volumes.

The REGALOR II program also aims to test the new generation of measuring equipment (SysMoG probes), confirm the genesis of this primary energy source, and certify its quantity. While drilling of the PTH-2 well in the municipality of Pontpierre will take approximately three months, measurements, analyses, and interpretations will continue for two years.

At the same time, the Group is progressing with its efforts to obtain the exclusive "Trois-Evêchés" exploration permit covering the entire Lorraine basin. The permit application covers an area of 2,254 km², where FDE plans to carry out new measurements of hydrogen concentration and volume, particularly in existing wells.

A strategic project supported by the Grand Est Region and the European Union

The REGALOR II research program is supported by the Grand Est Region and the European Union via the Fair Transition Fund, which has awarded a € 8.8m grants to the research program led by FDE, once again highlighting the Group's high level of technical and operational expertise.

The work carried out as part of REGALOR II is an essential and strategic step towards the production of this new low-carbon energy, which could be achieved by 2030.

The regional industrial base is already showing great interest in this project, which could contribute significantly to the dual effort of decarbonization and reindustrialization of the Greater Region (Grand Est, Wallonia, Luxembourg, Saarland, and Rhineland-Palatinate), confirming the relevance of the low-carbon energy solutions developed by FDE.

FDE reiterates its 2030 targets of annual revenue exceeding € 175m, EBITDA exceeding € 85m, combined with more than 20 million tons of CO 2 eq emissions avoided per year.

Next event:

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting: December 5th at 2.30 pm

La Française de l'Énergie is eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME tax-advantaged savings plans.

Reuters code: FDE.PA Bloomberg code: FDE.FP Press contact

contact@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51 Investor Relations

ir@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51

About La Française de l'Énergie (FDE)

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to achieving Net Zero. Specializing in short supply chains and the circular economy, FDE draws on its expertise in areas ranging from engineering and energy production to CO 2 storage to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with improved resilience for the ecosystems concerned.

More information at http://www.francaisedelenergie.fr/

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the prospects and growth strategies of FDE and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). These statements include information about the Group's intentions, strategies, growth prospects, and trends concerning its operating results, financial condition, and cash position. Although these statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers reasonable, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from those anticipated or implied by these statements due to a variety of factors, including those described in the documents filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) available on the FDE website (www.francaisedelenergie.fr). The forward-looking information contained in this press release reflects the Group's indications as of the date of this document. Except as required by law, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future developments.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lG2ck51rZ5icnJ5wk5xqmWJql2tqyGiYbpLJx5ScZMzGbnJlxWyWbJzJZnJmmWdt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95427-cp-pth2-041225-vuk-vf.pdf