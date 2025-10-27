LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: First quarter revenues 2026 Revenues up by 32.4% 2030 objectives confirmed

First quarter revenues 2026

Revenues up by 32.4%

2030 objectives confirmed

Pontpierre, France, October 27th, 2025 - FDE (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152) a low carbon energy producer, has published its first quarter revenues ending September 30th, 2025, for its FY 2026.

Revenue of €6.6 m, up by 32.4%, driven by an increase in gas production volumes and the consolidation of Alltec

Q1 2026 revenues amounted to €6.6 m (€8.2 m using the equity method for Drin Energija, which owns Petjnik, our solar power plant in operation in Bosnia), compared with €5.0 m in the first quarter of 2025.

Gas activity operated at full capacity and generated revenues of €1.8 m, supported by the availability of the NaTran gas network and the operational decision to favor gas injection at the Avion site. FDE is also continuing its discussions on a settlement with NaTran while continuing legal proceedings to ensure the future availability of the injection gas network and to obtain compensation for past losses.

The Electricity business generated revenues of €2.5 m, driven by the normalization of electricity market prices in France and scheduled maintenance work on three cogeneration units.

The Group's revenue also benefited from the consolidation since February 2025 of Alltec, whose revenues amounted to €2.0 m for the first quarter of the financial year.

Investment plan continues at a steady pace

FDE has a significant pipeline of projects to build low-carbon energy production units, which will ensure very strong growth over the coming years. Construction on several of these projects has already begun and progressed during the quarter.

Four cogeneration units, whose construction has already been completed in the Hauts-de-France region, are expected to start immediately after the final permits have been obtained.

In Norway, construction has progressed on the first two projects for RNG and Bio-CO 2 production units with an annual capacity of 120 GWh and Bio-CO 2 in Stavanger and Halsa, in parallel with the obtaining of various authorizations. Preparation of the green hydrogen production site with 20 MW electrolysers in Agder is also continuing within budget and on schedule. These three projects are expected to be gradually commissioned during FY 2027.

In Lorraine, FDE resumed its low-carbon methane development activities in October and will begin drilling a deep natural hydrogen well in early 2026 to more accurately assess the discovery of dissolved natural hydrogen at the Folschviller site and confirm its potential for a future industrial development, whose attractiveness would be enhanced by the commissioning of one of the very first pipelines dedicated to hydrogen between France and Germany.

During FY 2026, the Group is expected to invest a total of around €95 m for the implementation of these investment projects, a portion of which will be subsidized given the very favorable impact of FDE's low-carbon energy production activities on CO 2 emissions.

In line with its financial discipline and its operating performance, which improved compared to the previous fiscal year on a like-for-like basis, FDE maintains rigorous management of its investment and operating costs and is working to align the operational performance of its recently acquired Norwegian subsidiaries with Group standards.

FDE thus reiterates its 2030 targets of annual revenue of more than €175 m, EBITDA of more than €85 m, combined with more than 20 million tons of CO 2 eq emissions avoided per year.

Next announcement:

Presentation of FY 2025 and Q1 2026 annual results: October 28th, 2025, at 11 a.m.

La Française de l'Énergie is eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME tax-advantaged savings plans.

Reuters code: FDE.PA Bloomberg code: FDE.FP Press

contact@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51 Investor Relations

i r@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51

À propos de La Française de l'Énergie (FDE)

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to making Net Zero happen. As a specialist in local energy systems and the circular economy, FDE capitalizes on its industrial know-how ranging from engineering, energy production to CO 2 storage to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with better resilience of the associated eco-systems.

More information available on http://www.francaisedelenergie.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning FDE's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of FDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and FDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

