Montag, 27.10.2025
Telescope Innovations erfindet Entdeckung von Medizin & Materialien neu!
WKN: A2AA65 | ISIN: FR0013030152 | Ticker-Symbol: LFX
Tradegate
27.10.25 | 10:08
34,900 Euro
-0,43 % -0,150
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
27.10.2025 09:53 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: Presentation of FY 2025 Annual Results

Presentation of FY 2025 Annual Results

Dear Investor,

FDE's Management team will be delighted to present its annual results via a webcast on October 28th, 2025, at 11 a.m. (Paris Time).

The Teams link is below:

Presentation of FDE's Annual Results FY25 | Meeting-Join | Microsoft Teams

Meeting ID: 321 351 549 431 5

Passcode: VU3Xr3Pi

Best regards,

FDE's Management Team

Reuters code: FDEL.PABloomberg code: FDE.FP
Press
contact@francaisedelenergie.fr
+ 33 3 87 04 34 51		Investor Relations
ir@françaisedelenergie.fr
+33 3 87 04 34 51

About La Française de l'Énergie (« FDE »)

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to making Net Zero happen. As a specialist in local energy systems and the circular economy, FDE capitalizes on its industrial know-how ranging from engineering, energy production to CO2 storage to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with better resilience of the associated eco-systems.

More information available on http://www.francaisedelenergie.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning FDE's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of FDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and FDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nZqcYJSXZZfGnp1pZJhmbmdrl2tqm2PFaWXKxmWclMmUbZtolWdqmpfJZnJlnWdm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94820-cp-fy2025-presentation-of-the-fy25-annual-results_uk_271025.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
