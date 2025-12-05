Anzeige
WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
München
05.12.25 | 08:03
1,640 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6801,76012:51
Dow Jones News
05.12.2025 11:45 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
05-Dec-2025 / 10:14 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name                     Henry Birch 
 
b)      Position / status              PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
 
c)      Initial notification / amendment       Initial Notification 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name                     Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                              Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                          ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Grant of 924,608 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
 
                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)            GBP1.406     924,608

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2025-12-04

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name                     Johanna Hartley 
 
b)      Position / status              PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) 
 
c)      Initial notification / amendment       Initial Notification 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name                     Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                              Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                          ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Grant of 596,096 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
 
                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)            GBP1.406     596,096

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2025-12-04

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name             Karen Bellairs 
 
b)      Position / status       PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) 
 
c)      Initial notification /    Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name             Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                      Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the financial 
a)      instrument 
                  ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction   Grant of 246,107 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 
                      45,476 shares under the Restricted Share Plan 
 
 
                      Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)    GBP1.406     291,583

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2025-12-04

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name             Jessica Frame 
 
b)      Position / status       PDMR (Managing Director, Retail) 
 
c)      Initial notification /    Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name             Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                      Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the financial 
a)      instrument 
                  ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction   Grant of 162,162 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 
                      54,054 shares under the Restricted Share Plan 
 
 
                      Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)    GBP1.406     216,216

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2025-12-04

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name             Sarah Haywood 
 
b)      Position / status       PDMR (Chief Information Officer) 
 
c)      Initial notification /    Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name             Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                      Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the financial 
a)      instrument 
                  ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction   Grant of 149,359 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 
                      49,786 shares under the Restricted Share Plan 
 
 
                      Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)    GBP1.406     199,145

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2025-12-04

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name             Paul O'Hara 
 
b)      Position / status       PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) 
 
c)      Initial notification /    Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name             Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                      Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the financial 
a)      instrument 
                  ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction   Grant of 128,022 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 
                      42,674 shares under the Restricted Share Plan 
 
 
                      Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)    GBP1.406     170,696

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2025-12-04

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name              Tim O'Gorman 
 
b)      Position / status       PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) 
 
c)      Initial notification /     Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name              Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                       Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the financial 
a)      instrument 
                   ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction   Grant of 27,465 shares under the Performance Share Plan and 20,599 shares 
                       under the Restricted Share Plan 
 
 
                       Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)     GBP1.406     48,064

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2025-12-04

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name             Adam Pay 
 
b)      Position / status       PDMR (Director - Garages and Mobile) 
 
c)      Initial notification /    Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name             Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                      Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the financial 
a)      instrument 
                  ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction   Grant of 128,022 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 
                      42,674 shares under the Restricted Share Plan 
 
 
                      Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)    GBP1.406     170,696

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2025-12-04

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name             Chris McShane 
 
b)      Position / status       PDMR (MD Business to Business and CEO and President of Avayler) 
 
c)      Initial notification /    Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name             Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                      Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the financial 
a)      instrument 
                  ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction   Grant of 113,086 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 
                      37,695 shares under the Restricted Share Plan 
 
 
                      Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)    GBP1.406     150,781

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2025-12-04

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 410529 
EQS News ID:  2241146 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2241146&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2025 05:14 ET (10:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.