Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Regulatory News:
Pierre et Vacances SA (Paris:VAC):
Date
Number of shares
Number of theoretical voting rights
Number of actual voting rights
(exercisable at General Meetings)
30 November 2025
461 986 406
461 986 406
461 869 990
(*) Ordinary shares only, i.e. excluding 1,130 preferred shares not admitted to trading.
(**) Excluding treasury shares, which are deprived of voting rights (the 1,130 preferred shares not carrying voting rights and are not being taken into account).
PIERRE ET VACANCES
Société anonyme with a share capital 4,619,846.01 euros
Siège social: L'Artois 11 rue de Cambrai 75947 Paris Cedex 19
316 580 869 R.C.S. Paris
