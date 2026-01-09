Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Regulatory News:

Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):

Date Number of

shares Number of theoretical

voting rights Number of actual

voting rights

(exercisable at General

Meetings) 31 December 2025 461 988 258 461 988 258 461 884 716

(*) Ordinary shares only, i.e. excluding 1,130 preferred shares not admitted to trading.

(**) Excluding treasury shares, which are deprived of voting rights (the 1,130 preferred shares not carrying voting rights and are not being taken into account).

PIERRE ET VACANCES

Société anonyme with a share capital 4,619,875.36 euros

Siège social: L'Artois 11 rue de Cambrai 75947 Paris Cedex 19

316 580 869 R.C.S. Paris

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260109459088/en/

Contacts:

Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs