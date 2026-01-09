Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Date
Number of
Number of theoretical
Number of actual
31 December 2025
461 988 258
461 988 258
461 884 716
(*) Ordinary shares only, i.e. excluding 1,130 preferred shares not admitted to trading.
(**) Excluding treasury shares, which are deprived of voting rights (the 1,130 preferred shares not carrying voting rights and are not being taken into account).
PIERRE ET VACANCES
Société anonyme with a share capital 4,619,875.36 euros
Siège social: L'Artois 11 rue de Cambrai 75947 Paris Cedex 19
316 580 869 R.C.S. Paris
Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs