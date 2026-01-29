Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of Pierre et Vacances' (Paris:VAC) shareholders will be held on Thursday 12 February, 2026 at 14:30 p.m., at Handilab, 84 rue Charles Michels, 93200 Saint-Denis.

The notice of meeting, including the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Wednesday 7 January, 2026.

The convening notice of the meeting will be published in the BALO on Wednesday 28 January, 2026 and will be published in the legal announcements journal "Affiches Parisiennes" on Wednesday 28 January, 2026.

Details regarding participation and voting at this meeting are set out in these notices.

All the documents and information provided for in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on Pierre et Vacances' website at the following address: http://www.groupepvcp.com (heading Finance/General Meeting and By-Laws/General Meeting 2026).

They will also be made available to shareholders as from the convening of the General Meeting, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions.

Up to and including the 5th day before the General Meeting, any shareholder holding registered shares may ask the company to send him the documents referred to in Articles R. 25-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code. For shareholders owning bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of registration in the bearer share accounts held by the authorized intermediary.

Any shareholder may consult the documents referred to in Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the company's registered office during a period of 15 days prior to the date of the General Meeting.

PIERRE ET VACANCES

French Public Limited Company (Société anonyme) with a share capital of 4,619.875,36

Registered office: L'Artois Espace Pont de Flandre

11 rue de Cambrai 75947 PARIS Cedex 19

316 580 869 R.C.S. PARIS

Contacts:

Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs